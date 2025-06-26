Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 reveals main trailer ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, the official staff unveiled the main promotional video for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4. The short clip previewed the fourth installment's opening theme, Umitsuki, performed by ClariS. The series is set to premiere on July 5, 2025, on Japanese television. Ahead of its TV broadcast, the anime will be streamed in advance on July 1, 2025, on DMM TV and d Anime Store.

Under the production of TMS Entertainment, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 continues the adaptation of Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing the original manga since July 2017, with 382 chapters published so far.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 main trailer shows Kazuya, Chizuru, and others in Hawaii

On June 26, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the series shared the main trailer for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4. The promotional video begins with Kazuya determined to confess his feelings to Chizuru during their trip to Hawaii. Yet, as they arrive at the hotel, Kazuya becomes distressed to see Mami.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 trailer then focuses on Kazuya, wondering how chaotic the trip might turn out. Additionally, the short video features the heroines in different outfits, including swimsuits and maid costumes. Furthermore, the trailer uses a snippet from the opening theme, Umitsuki, by ClariS. The song fits nicely with the scenes from the Hawaii Trip Arc.

Along with the main trailer, a new comment from Shun Horie, the voice actor of Kazuya Kinoshita, has arrived on the anime's official website. In his comments, Shun Horie asks Kazuya to do his best and not give up, as Mizuhara's future depends on him.

Furthermore, the voice actor mentions that it's like a dream that they can deliver the fourth season. He wonders if Kazuya can showcase his manliness once again this season. In addition, Shun Horie hopes the show's popularity won't decline.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will premiere early on DMM TV and d Anime Store in Japan, and on Crunchyroll in selected global regions, on July 1, 2025. Following this, the series will air every week on July 5, 2025, in the animeism time slot on MBS, BS, and BS-TBS channels. The fourth installment will be released in two cours, with a break in between.

Mami, as seen in the new PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 stars Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Ichinose, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Yu Serizawa as Mini Yaemori, and Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa.

Kazuomi Koga directs the rom-com anime at TMS Entertainment, with Mitsutaka Hirota handling the series scripts. Hirona Hirayama is the character designer, while Hyadain handles the music composition. Yumiko Nakaba is the editor, while Shintaro Sakai is the director of photography.

