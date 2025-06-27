  • home icon
The 100 Girlfriends anime sets a Guinness World Record with the Longest Monologue in Japanese anime

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jun 27, 2025 08:30 GMT
The 100 Girlfriends anime sets a Guinness World Record with the Longest Monologue in Japanese anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
The 100 Girlfriends anime sets a Guinness World Record with the Longest Monologue in Japanese anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

On June 27, 2025, the official staff announced that The 100 Girlfriends anime has been officially awarded a Guinness World Record certificate for featuring the longest monologue in a Japanese anime series. In season 2 episode 12 (finale), male protagonist Rentaro Aijo delivered a 7453-word "love speech," making it the longest monologue in the medium.

Fully titled The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, the anime serves as an adaptation of the rom-com manga series, written by Rikito Nakamura and illustrated by Yukiko Nozawa. Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump has been serializing the manga since December 2019, with 22 volumes published thus far. The manga has inspired two seasons under the production of Bibury Animation Studios.

The 100 Girlfriends anime officially recognized by the Guinness World Records for featuring the longest monologue in a Japanese animation

On Friday, June 27, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of The 100 Girlfriends anime announced that the series now holds the Guinness World Record for featuring the longest monologue in a Japanese anime.

In season 2 finale (episode 12), released on March 30, 2025, Rentaro Aijo delivered a long speech, where he described how he felt about each of his soulmates. The monologue was even fast-forwarded to meet the finale's runtime.

Interestingly, Rentaro's love speech featured 7453 Japanese characters, making it the longest speech ever recorded in a Japanese anime. The scene captured the same moment from Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's eponymous manga series.

Rentaro Aijo&#039;s soulmates in the season 2 finale (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Rentaro Aijo's soulmates in the season 2 finale (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro Aijo's voice actor, Wataru Kato, received the official Guinness World Records certificate at the event held on June 25, 2025. The official X handle of The 100 Girlfriends anime shared an image of the presentation moment.

Meanwhile, The 100 Girlfriends anime will hold a special event on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 5 PM JST at the Science Hall of the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, Tokyo, where the uncut version of Rentaro's monologue will be screened at a normal speed.

Previously, the sequel's Blu-ray release featured the regular version. The voice actors of Rentaro Aijo (Wataru Kato), Kurumi Haraga (Amane Shindo), Iku Suto (Rie Takahashi), and Mimimi (Lynn) will appear at the event for a cast talk show.

Under the production of Bibury Animation Studios, The 100 Girlfriends anime premiered in October 2023 and ran for 12 episodes til December 2023. A sequel was released, which aired 12 more episodes from January 12, 2025, to March 30, 2025. The series has yet to be renewed for a third installment.

Hikaru Sato directed the rom-com anime series, with Takashi Aoshima handling the series composition. Akane Yano served as the character designer, while Shuhei Matsuki composed the show's music. Masanori Tsuchiya was the sound director. The sequel covered the original manga up to chapter 50.

