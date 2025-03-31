The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 (finale): Rentaro Family brings back the old Karane

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12, titled 100 Girlfriends Who Really Really Really Really Love You (89 More), was released on Friday, March 30, 2025. In the finale, Rentaro Aijo came up with a fascinating strategy to restore Karane's Tsundereness.

He wanted the other girls to generate their Tsundere factor (personalities) and transfer it to Karane. Yet, since Karane couldn't take on the combined Tsundere Factor, Rentaro acted as the filter. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 also saw Rentaro's soulmates confess to the boy how much they truly love him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12: Rentaro Family transfer their Tsundere Factor to Karane

Rentaro Aijo reveals his strategy to restore Karane's Tsundere Factor to everyone (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 begins with Rentaro Aijo revealing his plan to bring back Karane's Tsundere self. He mentions how he came up with a strategy while staying at the Hanazono residence the other night.

Rentaro realizes that the Tsundere Factor can be generated by anyone, even if it ends up being a minuscule ball of light. Yet, the current Karane cannot generate a fraction of that Tsundere Factor like the original Karane could. That's why Rentaro Aijo wants everyone to generate their own Tsundere Factor, which he intends to transfuse into Karane.

The visualization of Rentaro's plan, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

According to The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12, Rentaro wants his other soulmates to drink the De-Tsundere-Fy potion to generate some Tsundere Factor. At the same time, he knows that the original Karane's Tsundere Factor was massive. In other words, the other girls can't generate that much amount of light.

That's why he conceptualized Karane's original Tsundere Factor as 100%. This way, he wants Hakari, Kurumi, Mei, and the other seven girls to generate only 10% to match Karane's original Tsundere Factor. Once they generate the Tsundere Factor, Rentaro feels that Karane should drink the Tsundere-fy drug. This way, her body will absorb the gigantic ball of Tsunde-Ray created by the other girls.

Rentaro's soulmates emit their Tsundere Factor (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, he knows that everyone will have wildly disparate Tsundere Factor energies. Thus, combining them into one unified force won't be easy. At worst, if Karane were to absorb that, she might blow into pieces. That's why Rentaro intends to drink the Tsundere-fy drug himself and absorb each of his girlfriend's disconnected Tsundere Factors and emit them all as a Unified Force to Karane.

Rentaro likens the whole idea to how Goku uses Spirit Bomb in Dragon Ball. Interestingly, the other girls are glad to be part of the whole plan. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 then commences the "Operation Tsundere Festival."

Rentaro Aijo holds the Tsunde-Ray (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

From Hakari to Mimimi, everyone drinks the De-Tsundere-Fy potion to generate a portion of their Tsundere self. After generating a ball of light, they transfer it to Rentaro, who holds the energy above his head. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 shows each soulmate of Rentaro exhibiting their unique Tsundere self.

Finally, the Tsundere Factor becomes as big as the original Karane's Tsunde-Ray. Interestingly, the energy affects Rentaro, who showcases signs of being a Tsundere. He then realizes how much struggle Karane had to do to showcase her "cute" self. Rentaro recalls the moments when Karane confessed her feelings, realizing how tough they must have been for the girl.

Karane regains her Tsundere personality in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Thus, he becomes even more determined to ensure the mission succeeds. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 then shows Rentaro transferring the energy ball to Karane, who absorbs it all into her body. A bright light envelopes the screen. Once the light disappears, Karane becomes visible.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 then focuses on Karane, who finally turns into her old Tsundere self. The Rentaro family erupts in joy and hugs Karane, who thanks everyone in a typical Tsundere fashion.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12: A heartfelt confession

Rentaro's girlfriends gossip about romance in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

In the second segment, the episode showcases Rentaro Aijo's soulmates gossiping about romance. From Hahari to Shizuka to Nano, everyone mentions how much they truly love Rentaro. The episode captures the Rentaro family indulging in casual talk about romance.

At this moment, Rentaro arrives on the roof. He's met with overflowing emotions of love from his girlfriends, who remind him how special he is to everyone. At the same time, they acknowledge how much hardship Rentaro goes through to ensure everyone is happy.

Rentaro's long confession in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 also reveals how Rentaro keeps self-made mannequins at home to practice head patting every night. Nano tells Rentaro how grateful she is for his unyielding love. Likewise, Iku Suto mentions how Rentaro inspires her with the amount of hard work he puts into making his girlfriends happy. That's why she even calls him "an amazing boyfriend."

Similarly, Shizuka mentions how meeting Rentaro was her life's "greatest treasure." Rentaro Aijo is overwhelmed to receive everyone's love and kindness. In response to their confessions, Rentaro indulges in a long monologue on how much he adores his soulmates. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 ends on a heart-warming note, with Rentaro Aijo's soulmates gushing over him.

Conclusion

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 12 was a fascinating finale, which saw the Rentaro Family restore Karane's Tsundere Factor with a terrific strategy from the male protagonist. Rentaro's idea worked in their favor as Karane found her old mojo back. However, that wasn't the only charm of the episode.

Produced by Bibury Animation Studios, the finale explored the dynamics of Rentaro's soulmates and their feelings for the boy. In turn, the episode showcased Rentaro's overwhelming feelings for everyone. Overall, the narrative perfectly combined romance and comedy to produce an epic finale.

