The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10: Rentaro Family welcomes Kakure Meme as the protagonist finds another soulmate

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, titled Peekaboy-Meets-Girl, was released on March 16, 2025. The episode introduces Rentaro Aijo's eleventh soulmate, Kakure Meme, who has a rather shy nature. She's prone to vanishing from existence whenever someone approaches her.

Ad

In The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, Rentaro Aijo overcomes the difficulty and finally confesses his feelings to Kakure. Besides that, the episode showcases the Rentaro Family playing hide and seek at the school. Overall, the episode had plenty of intriguing moments featuring the familiar characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10: Rentaro meets Kakure Meme

Mimimi holds a makeup class (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 begins with Mimimi commencing her all-too-beautiful makeup class. Rentaro's other soulmates are thrilled to learn more about the art of makeup as they want to improve themselves. Meanwhile, Rentaro Aijo feels that he must also work to improve himself if everyone is doing the same.

Ad

Trending

While walking out of the school campus, Rentaro finds a girl with long bangs covering her eyes. Her striking appearance makes her stand out from the rest. Rentaro identifies her as Kakure Meme, a girl from her class, with whom he has never interacted before.

At this moment, a strong gust of wind blows from nowhere. Interestingly, Kakure Meme wants to cover her bangs more than anything. A large object almost hits her as it comes flying due to the strong wind. Yet, Kakure doesn't care as she wants to save her face from being exposed.

Ad

Kakure Meme in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro Aijo then jumps in front of Kakure to save her from the impact. However, while doing so, he falls over Kakure and accidentally notices her eyes. Yet, as soon as Rentaro lays his eyes on her, he experiences the familiar "Zing." The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 then confirms Kakure Meme as Rentaro Aijo's next soulmate.

Ad

Even though Rentaro saves Kakure's life, the girl is still bothered about her bangs. However, she quickly apologizes to him for her behavior. She mentions how incredibly shy she is, which is why she wants to hide her face with her hair bangs. Kakure is perplexed once Rentaro identifies her. It's strange to her because she tries extremely hard to hide her existence from others.

According to The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, Kakure has used masks and other forms of disguises to hide her face from others in the past. However, such endeavors have always caused her to become the center of attraction. That's why, the bangs are her last resort.

Ad

Rentaro Aijo in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Meanwhile, Rentaro thinks it's such a waste for Kakure to hide her face. He mentions how cute she looked when her bangs flew back. The moment Rentaro makes such a compliment, Kakeru Meme vanishes into thin air. The next day, Rentaro finds a stuffed toy and a letter of gratitude from Kakeru Meme in the shoe box.

Ad

In the letter, Kakure tells Rentaro about her hobby of knitting. Kakure Meme's gift overwhelms Rentaro, as he wants to personally meet her and thank her. However, every time he approaches her in the class, she vanishes quickly. In fact, it becomes extremely tough for Rentaro to keep up with Kakure's vanishing acts.

He wonders if he has done something wrong to her. Thus, he asks Hakari and others about Kakure Meme. Hakari then recalls a rumor, according to which, kakure and her parents are quite attractive. Aside from a pretty face, she has a distinct figure. Suddenly, Rentaro Aijo realizes that Kakure Meme is shier than most girls.

Ad

Kakure knits a stuffed boy (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

He speculates that that must be why she hides her face with bangs and wears heavy clothes to show less skin. According to The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, since Kakure abhors standing out, she resorts to extreme measures to hide her existence.

Ad

At the same time, Rentaro recalls how he thoughtlessly called Kakure "cute" the other day. Hence, the next time he encounters her outside the class, he earnestly apologizes for his actions. However, Kakure timidly tells Rentaro that it's fine. In fact, she tells Rentaro how much she loves him.

In addition, Kakure Meme tells the boy how she has used "misdirection" to escape from his visions. According to The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10, Kakure uses her hand-knit stuffed toys as misdirection to flee from any situation.

Ad

Rentaro finally talks to Kakure (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

During their conversation, Kakure asks Rentaro to forget about her. However, the boy refuses to do that since he also likes her. Rentaro's response turns Kakure red in embarrassment as she vanishes from the scene.

Ad

It takes a great deal of effort for Rentaro to find Kakure once again. He successfully sees through her clever misdirections. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 then shows Rentaro earnestly confessing his feelings of love to Kakure Meme.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10: Rentaro Family plays Hide-and-Seek at the school

Rentaro introduces Kakure to everyone (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The next day, Rentaro introduces his new girlfriend, Kakure Meme, to his family at the school. The Rentaro Family welcomes Kakure, who is still shy to make her presence felt. Suddenly, Rentaro gets an idea. Since Kakure is great at hiding, he proposes they play a schoolwide Hide-and-Seek game. Hahari suggests the winner gets a kiss from Rentaro, who becomes the It.

Ad

Following that, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 focuses on Rentaro Aijo doing his best to find his girlfriends who are all scattered throughout the school. Mei Meido and Iku Suto hide on the ceiling, while Hakari and Karane hide in one of the classrooms.

Rentaro Aijo finds his girlfriends one by one. However, he doesn't know where to find Kakure Meme, who is quite adept at this game. Eventually, the Rentaro Aijo notices his school's Vice Principal dragging a Lost and Found box with great difficulty. He takes a look inside the box and finds a stuffed toy.

Ad

The Rentaro Family welcomes Kakure (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

However, Kakure isn't inside the box. Yet, Rentaro gets an idea about where her new soulmate must be hiding. Eventually, Rentaro finds Kakure inside the vice principal's enormous hair. After the game, the Rentaro family pesters Kakure to get a kiss from Rentaro.

Ad

However, she's too shy to actually kiss someone. As such, Rentaro kisses her when she's not focused on him. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 10 ends with Kakure Meme vanishing into thin air after the kiss.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback