The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11: Karane loses her Tsundere Factor

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11, titled The Lost Tsundere, was released on March 23, 2025. The episode explored Karane's feelings as she felt that she was inferior to the other girls in terms of expressing her love for Rentaro. That's why, she tried a new drug made by Kusuri and erased her "Tsundere" self.

However, Karane eventually realized that she wanted to revert back to her previous self. Yet, for some reason, Kusuri's medicine didn't work on her. Thus, Rentaro and his soulmates took it upon themselves to find a cure for Karane's unusual condition. Undoubtedly, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 revolved around Karane.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11: Karane drinks Kusuri's De-Tsundere-fy potion

Karane's dream in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 begins with a dream sequence where Karane's tusndere self pushes away Rentaro Aijo. As soon as Rentaro disappears into oblivion, Karane wakes up in a cold sweat. Although she's glad that it was a dream, she's slightly worried about the whole situation since she cannot express her feelings as openly as others.

Following that, the narrative for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 switches to the school's roof where Rentaro Aijo brings Heart Sable, a viral snack. Apparently, the Heart Sable can bring happiness to the lovers who share them.

That's why, Rentaro wants to break the candy into 12 pieces and share them all. Meanwhile, Karane says that she has no interest in sharing as she finds it "stupid." Yet, as soon as she says it, she regrets it slightly. Unlike the other girls, who can openly indulge in happiness, Karane cannot showcase her vibrant emotions.

Rentaro Aijo, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 shows Karane fighting with her own emotions, wondering why she cannot even say a proper thank you to Rentaro, who offers her a piece of the candy. She realizes that the more she falls in love with Rentaro, the less she's able to express her feelings.

Karane also observes that nobody else has this issue. Moreover, she notices how Rentaro's other girlfriends can freely engage with each other, without restraining their actual feelings. At this moment, she notices that Kusuri has accidentally brought a "De-Tsundere-fy Medicine." Karane drinks the potion while everyone is busy.

Karane's Tsunderays in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Just then, Kusuri accidentally falls on Karane. She thinks the girl might punish her. Instead, she's flummoxed to notice that Karane has lost her Tsundere self. Suddenly, a bright light shines above Karane. Kusuri realizes that it's the "Tsunderays." Interestingly, the light disappears from the view, taking away Karane's "Tsundere" personality.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 showcases a different Karane, a polite and gentle girl, without her usual aggressive demeanor. In fact, her behavioral change impacts everyone around her, as Rentaro and others cannot identify the current Karane with the previous one.

Hakari and Karane in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Loves You season 2 episode 11 (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Even though they are delighted at first seeing Karane's new self, the Rentaro Family soon begins to miss the old Karane. From Hahari to Iku, everyone thinks that the Tsundere Karane was as kind as the current one. That's why, Mei Meido feels it's a shame that she has turned the way she has.

Since everyone is on the same page, Rentaro urges Kusuri to make a new drug to bring back Karane's Tsundere self. At this moment, the narrative for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 shifts to Karane, who refuses to take the medicine. She doesn't want to be her previous self, who couldn't showcase her emotions. Just then, Rentaro takes Karane for a walk.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11: The Rentaro Family on a new mission

Rentaro and Karane in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 shows Karane holding hands with Rentaro while walking in the hallway. She tells Rentaro how she always wanted to reveal her actual feelings for him. Rentaro smiles and says that he knows about it. However, he reminds her how he fell in love with the Tsundere Karane.

Yet, Rentaro is willing to accept Karane's choice if she desperately wants to stay the way she is now. However, he doesn't want Karane to hate the previous self he fell in love with. Rentaro refuses to let Karane disown her Tsundere self because nobody in the entire world loves her more than he does.

The Rentaro Family, as seen in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Rentaro Aijo's words in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 opens Karane's eyes as she wants to go back to who she used to be. She wants to become that person Rentaro fell in love with. Meanwhile, Kusuri prepares the Tsunderemaker drug. Yet, for some reason, it doesn't work on Karane.

The Rentaro Family realizes that Karane has lost her "Tsundere factor." That's why, she begins an operation to bring back her lost charm. Hahari suggests that Karane spend the night at her mansion with Hakari. Meanwhile, Rentaro doesn't want to leave Karane alone with Hakari, so he tags along.

Karane, Hakari, and Rentaro (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

During the stay, Rentaro formulates a strategy to find Karane's Tsundere factor. He speculates that everyone must have a Tsundere Factor hiding in them. Since Karane's Tsundere Factor was quite massive, to begin with, he thinks it's possible to recreate it by stimulating whatever produced it in the first place.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You, season 2, episode 11 shows Rentaro Aijo telling Karane how much he loves her. He feels that this can trigger Karane's Tsundere self. However, the plan fails, as Karane responds to his confession with equal enthusiasm, unlike her Tsundere counterpart.

Rentaro, Hahari, and Mei Meido in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Meanwhile, Hakari speculates they must harden their heart and embarrass Karane as much as possible to trigger her Tsundere Factor. Rentaro follows Hakari's advice and makes a bold move on Karane.

Yet, nothing works out in their favor. The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 ends on a cliffhanger, with Rentaro getting a sudden idea to bring back the old Karane.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 was chiefly centered on Karane, who transformed into a polite girl after drinking Kusuri's De-Tsundere-fy potion. At first, she was delighted to discard her old persona. However, once she learned about Rentaro's true feelings, she wanted to return to being her previous self.

As such, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 11 nicely explored Karane's psyche, showcasing her inner turmoil and insecurities. Yet, Rentaro Aijo's kind words removed those insecurities, enabling her to embrace her actual identity.

