The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 gets confirmed with a new key visual

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 has been confirmed to be in production, coming as a pleasant surprise to fans. The anime’s huge reception in the first season, with impressive ratings like 7.5 on IMDB and 7.8 on MyAnimeList, served as evidence that a renewal was expected to happen sooner rather than later.

The exciting news was officially announced at the first major event, “The Angel Next Door Turned Me Into a Bad Person,” which took place on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This event not only revealed that eagerly anticipated season 2 but also unveiled a new visual featuring the adorable Mahiru Shiina in her famous school dress, further heightening fans’ excitement for what’s to come.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 has yet to announce the release date

Despite the confirmation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2, fans find themselves in a state of anticipation as no release date has been provided for the upcoming season. This has left fans eagerly anticipating further details about the series’ return.

With just one season in its history, it’s challenging to speculate on expected release dates for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2, especially without historical patterns to follow.

However, fans might consider the possibility of the sequel being released in the third or fourth quarter of 2024. These are, however, only speculations, and fans will have to wait until the anime confirms the actual release date, relieving them of their anticipation.

The author of the original light novel series, Saekisan, shared his thoughts regarding the confirmation of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 (via Comic Natalie. Translated by Google Translate):

"I think that I can send you a figure that changes from a frustrating relationship that seems to stick and does not stick to each other and is conscious of each other, so I would be happy if you could watch the second season of the anime”

Yen Press, the publication company to license the light novel series for the English release worldwide, describes the plot in the following manner:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

More information to be revealed regarding The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2, starting with a confirmed release date. Stay tuned for more updates on the anime and light novel series as 2023 progresses.

