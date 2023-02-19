The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten episode 8: Release date and time, and more

After the release of episode 7 of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, fans cannot wait to see what the protagonists Amane and Mahiru have in store for the next episode.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten or, The Case of the Neighborhood Angel Turning Me Into a Degenerate Unaware, as it is known in Japan, is an anime adapted from the eponymous light novel series written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto.

Originally published as a web novel, the series was later adapted into a manga as well, with the art by Wan Shibata and composition by Suzu Yūki, which has been collected into two tankobon volumes.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten returns next week

Episode 8 of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten will be released next week on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 6.30 pm ET/PT. Global release times are:

Viewers can catch the previous episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll, which has the license to distribute the anime globally.

The anime series The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten was announced on January 4, 2022, under the production of the Japanese animation studio Project No. 9.

The series is directed by Li Hua Wang with screenplay and series composition by Keiichiro Ochi, character design by Takayuki Noguchi, art direction by Masakazu Miyake, and music composition by Moe Hyuga. The show premiered on January 7, 2023.

The story follows Amane Fujimiya, a normal man with a mundane lifestyle, whose life drastically changes for the better when he encounters the beautiful Mahiru Shiina.

One day when Amane sees Mahiru in distress in the rain, he offers her assistance. As a way to return the favor, Mahiru volunteers to help him around his house. What follows is the beginning of an adorable relationship between the two.

A brief recap of episode 7

Episode 7 was quite the ride as it gave us a glimpse of how Mahiru Shiina's biological mother treats her, and we also got a sneak peek into her parents' dark past. The episode ends with Mahiru and Amane holding hands under the cherry blossom tree.

Amane, after getting to know her past, attempts to comfort her, giving fans another adorable moment between the two.

The main characters of the series and their respective voice actors include:

· Amane Fujimiya - Taito Ban

· Mahiru Shiina - Manaka Iwami

· Itsuki Akasawa - Taku Yashiro

· Chitose Shirakawa - Haruka Shiraishi

