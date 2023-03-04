The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The shojo series The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten continues to make fans swoon over the adorable young love of the protagonists Amane and Mahiru.

After overcoming their predicaments in the last episode, the couple will return to the screen this week in episode 9, which will be released on March 4, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is known as The Case of the Neighborhood Angel Turning Me Into a Degenerate Unaware in Japanese. It is a light novel series written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto, which was first published on December 20, 2018.

The success of the series and the subsequent manga adaptation led to the story being written for the screen as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Episode 9 of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is titled Going Out with the Angel. It will be released on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 20:30 JST.

Global release times are as follows:

Indian Standard Time: 5 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Philippines Time: 07:30 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Eastern European Time: 01:30 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Central European Time: 00:30 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Pacific Time: 3:30 pm on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Australian Central Time: 10:00 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Korea Standard Time: 08:30 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

Singapore Standard Time: 07:30 am on Saturday, 4 March 2023

What happened in episode 8

The episode began with Mahiru and Amane starting a new term in the same class now.

As the narrative progressed, viewers saw the jealous side of Mahiru as she witnessed Yuta interacting freely with Amane in public. It doesn’t sit well with her as she can't do the same. The sweet moments between Amane and Mahiru are in abundance as usual and they never fail to give fans butterflies.

By the end, Mahiru becomes upset that her publicly interacting with Amane is attracting a lot of sour attention from their classmates. This followed the incident in the class group project where Amane saves her in the kitchen from getting burned. Mahiru hopes that they can be together in peace in the future.

The preview of the next episode is already out, and it promises another sweet ride with Mahiru and Amane. Hopefully, the two of them will get to be with each other freely, despite what their classmates might think. Fans might also get to see them go on a date in the next episode.

What we know for sure is that episode 9 will deliver the same feel-good moments that we love about the series.

Here is how The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime is summarized on Crunchyroll's official website:

"To thank him for his kind gesture, Mahiru cooks and cleans for her untidy neighbor Amane. But what was just a generous show of gratitude turns into more as they grow closer. This is the story of a sweet romance between a boy and the girl next door."

The anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime. Viewers are encouraged to employ official streaming platforms to watch The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten as it helps support the creators and the production house.

