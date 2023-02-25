Chainsaw Man's Shibuya exhibition news creates massive excitement among fans

The recent announcement of a new Chainsaw Man exhibition in the Shibuya prefecture caused a massive uproar among fans worldwide.

The exhibition will revisit the chaos-riddled universe of Chainsaw Man, through spectacular displays, events, and unique storytelling that brings Tatsuki Fujimoto's creations in three-dimensional versions.

Shonenleaks' official Twitter handle revealed several set photos and life-size figurines set to be displayed at the exhibition, which was visited by the voice actors of the series themselves.

Chainsaw Man exhibition in Shibuya is set to house life-sized figurines of our fan-favorite characters

Catsuka's official Twitter handle revealed that the exhibition has opened for the public in Japan. The opening couldn't have been at a more opportune time, as the hype for the series has only been on the rise since the release of its first season in October 2022.

This means that hardcore fans of the series, long-time manga readers, and new viewers drawn by the anime will get a chance to click selfies with their favorite characters from the show.

The Chainsaw Man exhibition will have a separate display section for each episode of the 12-part TV anime. These sections are set to house priceless original drawings, storyboards, and setting materials under the supervision of MAPPA, the production studio responsible for bringing the anime to our screens.

Along with the protagonist Denji, Power, and Makima, Aki Hayakawa is to return in his splendid drip. According to the official website of the event, this will also be his first appearance at this exhibition.

Denji is in his full-Chainsaw Devil form and Power carries a bloodstained ax, with both displays showcasing the chaotic personalities of the characters. Fans can also expect to see figurines of Himeno, Angel, Kobeni, Beam, and Kishibe.

What can fans expect to see as part of this event?

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Chainsaw Man Anime Exhibition Sneak Peek

Which was visited by the actors of the series today in Shibuya (Tokyo). Chainsaw Man Anime Exhibition Sneak PeekWhich was visited by the actors of the series today in Shibuya (Tokyo). https://t.co/d7EqBALEAS

The darkness of this fictional world is captured by the dim space of the Chainsaw Man exhibition. Each display will retell the episodic story format.

Tourists can revisit Denji's bleak journey as he is killed by the yakuza, and reincarnated into a demonic creature with chainsaws sprouting from his body with the help of his adorable yet deadly demon dog, Pochita. The exhibition showcases his transformation through the use of scene photographs.

Throughout the Chainsaw Man exhibition, we see the use of photographic, video footage, and live-action formats to narrate Denji's exploits in the world, his relationship with Makima, his evolving friendship with Power and Aki, and the various bloody battles with the various devils that plague humanity.

The news of this exhibition has come as a welcome surprise to most fans, who have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement, while some are expressing skepticism regarding the height of the figurines in comparison to their anime counterparts.

Kumi @D_Kumii Makima and Aki are taller in Fujimoto’s early concept art for Chainsaw Man but this has nothing to do with the anime. Just some trivia Makima and Aki are taller in Fujimoto’s early concept art for Chainsaw Man but this has nothing to do with the anime. Just some trivia https://t.co/HfC8FlyV6d

WoriFlurd @SkrazyKiller @D_Kumii No way did they forgot to give the height of Kobeni's car. This info is very important for the plot. @D_Kumii No way did they forgot to give the height of Kobeni's car. This info is very important for the plot.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, Viz Media website, and MangaPlus, and anime viewers can catch up to it on Crunchyroll.

Poll : 0 votes