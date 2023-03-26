The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten shares new teaser ahead of season 2 announcement

One of the global anime hits of 2023, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten has finally drawn the curtain on its first season, with a wholesome finale. Following the release of the last episode, fans have already been treated to a new visual, teasing the second season of the show.

The anime is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto, which is currently on a hiatus amidst the success of the anime adaptation. The story of Amane and Mahiru has also been adapted into an ongoing manga series with art by Wan Shibata and composition by Suzu Yūki.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten season 2 visual teaser features Mahiru and Amane holding hands

The official Twitter account of the show, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, has posted a visual teaser ahead of the announcement of the next season of the show. The picture sees Amane and Mahiru walking down a cherry-blossom-laden road with locked hands and fans can't wait for the next episode of the hit show.

The first season of the series recently concluded on March 25, 2023, after a successful 12-episode run, and fans are already waiting to see more of the much-loved duo.

The Twitter post expressed the creators' gratitude towards fans for supporting the show and urges them to continue showering their love on the wholesome story of the lovebirds Mahiru and Amane.

This was a perfect finale ep. Amane coming to terms with himself and how he feels about Mahiru and putting it into words and telling her was such a great wholesome moment that's been a long time coming.

Although we do not have any specific release dates for the second season of The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, it can be speculated that season 2 will likely come out next year in the Spring anime season. The original light novel series has a total of eight volumes as of this year, so judging by that we know that there is still plenty of content that is yet to be adapted for the screen.

The next season will pick up right after the events of the first season and we will get to see the new adventures that the couple embarks on, laced with the familiar cozy esthetic of the narrative.

The voice cast of the show consists of some of the most famous names in the industry and they are expected to reprise their roles in the next season as well. Here are some of the main characters of the show and their respective voice actors:

Amane Fujimiya voiced by Taito Ban

Mahiru Shiina voiced by Manaka Iwami

Itsuki Akasawa voiced by Taku Yashiro

Chitose Shirakawa voiced by Haruka Shiraishi

The first season of the anime The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"To thank him for his kind gesture, Mahiru cooks and cleans for her untidy neighbor Amane. But what was just a generous show of gratitude turns into more as they grow closer. This is the story of a sweet romance between a boy and the girl next door."

