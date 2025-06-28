Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia anime set for premiere in 2026

On Friday, June 27, 2025, Science SARU announced the premiere of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia anime for 2026 via their official website and press release. While a specific release date has yet to be confirmed by the producers, they have announced that TV Asahi will broadcast the anime upon its release.

Adapted from the historical manga Tenmaku no Jādūgar by the mangaka Tomato Soup, the series has long been anticipated by fans for an anime adaptation. Along with the release information, Science SARU also revealed a super teaser PV for the upcoming series.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia's special PV, release information, and more

As mentioned earlier, Science SARU announced the anime adaptation of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which is set to premiere in 2026. The announcement was made on Friday, June 27, 2025, via their official website and press release. Alongside the premiere-year announcement, a special PV was also launched, featuring several characters from the series in a unique presentation.

With the upcoming Anime Expo 2025, the series' anime adaptation will be showcased at the TV Asahi booth, which is also the preliminary broadcast network for the anime upon its 2026 release. The project will be introduced by producers from Science SARU and TV Asahi during the Expo panel.

The anime is adapted from Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol manga series, which was first released in Japanese on August 16, 2025, and later adapted into English by Yen Press on May 27, 2025. Yen Press describes the series' story as follows:

"The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent."

They further add:

"Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…"

In additional news, the original Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia manga series, A Witch's Life in Mongol, has been on sale since April 16, 2025, with up to five volumes released. The manga has been serialized on Akita Shoten's Souffle website, where Tomato Soup originally launched it back in September 2021.

