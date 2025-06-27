10 sports manga to read after Ao Ashi ended

Among the sports manga out there, few manage to mix a basic level of passion, shrewdness of strategy, and emotional development like Ao Ashi has. The manga follows Ashito Aoi, a hotblooded teenager pursuing his ambitions inside the Japanese elite youth football league.

The manga attracted the attention of the readers with its realistic presentation of the game and the unbelievable stress it brings about. Ao Ashi offered a front-row seat to the same with every match, every loss, and every breakthrough.

Now that the series is over, the world of sports manga still has stories that deliver similar sparks. From the ego-driven intensity of Blue Lock to the emotional experience of Days, from the inner challenges of Real to the smarts of Giant Killing, these 10 selected titles possess equivalent emotional realness and love of the game as found in Ao Ashi.

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

From Blue Lock to Ping Pong, a fresh lineup of sports manga that will fill the Ao Ashi void

1) Blue Lock

Still from Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

For those drawn to Ao Ashi's nail-biting football drama, Blue Lock is a darker, more psychological direction to explore. Where Ao Ashi takes a team-centered manga approach, this sports manga takes the opposite route. It puts 300 strikers into a survival camp-style setting with the sole purpose of choosing one player to lead Japan to World Cup success.The duels in the Second Selection arc reflect the intensity of Ashito’s trials at Esperion.

But it’s not just the high pressure that makes it a worthy follow-up, it’s also the internal growth of characters like Isagi, who must constantly rewire their thinking in real-time, much like Ashito learning to view the field from a fullback’s perspective. Blue Lock is a bold, adrenaline-charged next chapter for fans craving more football with intellectual heft.

2) Days

Still from Days manga (Image via Kodansha)

One might think that Days is a less-conventional sports manga because it is quieter at first sight, but its emotional intensity is significant and lasting. Tsukushi Tsukamoto is a player without any natural ability, which parallels Ashito's beginning with his own lack of skill but incredible determination. In a similar way to Ashito, Tsukushi finds himself on a team full of superior teammates and players, and has to figure out how to grow through determination and pure grit.

The strength of Days lies in its character-driven storytelling, the slow but rewarding development of camaraderie, the highs and lows of every match, and the belief that grit can rival genius. It is the perfect fit for readers who appreciate Ao Ashi for its own emotional core authenticity.

3) Be Blues! - Ao ni Nare

Still from Be Blues (Image via Shogakukan)

For readers seeking another sports manga based on realism and depth of strategy through character development, Be Blues! - Ao ni Nare stands out. Ryuu Ichijou’s journey, from a prodigy to an injured underdog fighting for a comeback, offers emotional and strategic depth that closely aligns with Ao Ashi. What makes it feel so familiar is the deep dive into Ryuu’s mental battle: learning to self-limit, developing vision on the pitch, and growing into a leader.

His evolution doesn’t come from flashy skills but from understanding football on a cerebral level, much like Ashito’s transformation under Coach Fukuda. The match buildup and position-specific lessons make this an exceptional companion read.

4) Haikyuu!!

Still from Haikyuu!! manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although it centers on volleyball, Haikyuu!! proves that elite-level sports manga can transcend the sport it features. Hinata Shoyo’s journey is one of instinct meeting structure, raw talent being refined into team value, a storyline that mirrors Ashito’s arc at Esperion. Neither protagonist has any technical ability, just intense physical passion at the outset and their stories center around focusing on systems, maximizing physical possibilities, and utilizing intrinsic worth.

The Shiratorizawa match isn’t just about winning, it’s about cohesion, leadership, and strategy under pressure. Haikyuu!! offers the same kind of refreshingly madness-filled, searingly emotionally intelligent experience as Ao Ashi embodies for its fans.

5) Yowamushi Pedal

Still from Yowamushi Pedal manga (Image via Akita Shoten)

What sets Yowamushi Pedal apart as a sports manga is its ability to turn something as solitary as cycling into a narrative of team synergy, endurance, and mental resilience, hallmarks of Ao Ashi as well. Onoda Sakamichi’s rise from otaku to Inter-High star is filled with self-doubt, self-sacrifice, and surprising tactical awareness.

In particular, the Hakone races mirror the Esperion league games in how momentum shifts are driven by character choices and small strategic gambles. Like Ashito, Onoda doesn’t win through overwhelming talent, but through clarity of role, trust in teammates, and unrelenting effort.

6) Giant Killing

Still from Giant Killing manga (Image via Kodansha)

Giant Killing offers a fresh perspective by focusing on football from the managerial seat, an angle that complements Ao Ashi’s coach-player dynamic beautifully. This sports manga follows Tatsumi Takeshi, a former star turned coach, as he rebuilds a professional team through brainy tactics and belief in underdogs.

What parallels Ao Ashi so effectively is the narrative weight given to strategy, and how every substitution, lineup, and pre-game speech matters. Matches, especially the one against Tokyo Victory, aren’t just about action but about mind games. For readers intrigued by Coach Fukuda’s vision in Ao Ashi, Giant Killing will feel like the next logical evolution.

7) Real

Still from Real manga (Image via Shueisha)

Real stands out in the sports manga genre not just for its unique focus on wheelchair basketball, but also for how deeply it humanizes sports. It shares Ao Ashi’s introspective tone and unflinching look at vulnerability. Characters like Togawa, who channels frustration into performance, and Nomiya, who seeks redemption, reflect similar emotional complexity seen in Ashito during his darkest moments.

Where Ao Ashi dives into the psychology of adaptation and identity on the field, Real does the same in a more grounded, sometimes painful way. It’s the kind of manga that lingers well beyond the final page.

8) Hajime no Ippo

Still from Hajime no Ippo (Image via Kodansha)

While it is primarily about boxing, Hajime no Ippo is a sports manga that is ultimately about pressures, growth, and mental toughness – the key emotional themes that make Ao Ashi so relatable. The slow burn development arc of Ippo, his mentor-student relationship with Coach Kamogawa, and the long and hard training arcs are reminiscent of Ashito's journey.

The fight between Ippo and Date Eiji turns out to be a hot or not emotional climax, not just for the character but also for the reader, much like Ashito’s defining match against Musashino. It’s a long journey, but one that pays off in emotional punches.

9) Ahiru no Sora

Still from Ahiru no Sora manga (Image via Kodansha)

Ahiru no Sora injects gritty realism into basketball and reflects the underdog hunger that makes Ao Ashi so gripping. This sports manga doesn’t present polished champions, but rather shows broken teams, flawed players, and the struggle to build unity.

Sora’s drive to reform a dysfunctional team is reminiscent of Ashito’s attempts to elevate Esperion’s B team. The Yokohama Taiei arc, in particular, has emotional bursts, tactical back-and-forth, and key moments of personal growth, all of which echo the very best of Ao Ashi's matchplay.

10) Ping Pong

Still from Ping Pong manga (Image via Shogakukan)

Minimalist in art, maximalist in theme, Ping Pong is a sports manga that strips away tropes to explore identity, burnout, and the soul of competition. It may seem stylistically different from Ao Ashi, but the emotional weight is uncannily similar. Smile’s internal battle between detachment and expression feels like Ashito’s inner conflict about leadership and position.

The climactic match between Peco and Smile isn’t about skill, it's about who they’ve become. For readers who connected to the quieter, character-driven scenes in Ao Ashi, Ping Pong will leave a lasting impression.

Final thoughts

These sports manga are more than just follow-ups, as they represent the same emotional journey, cognitive depth, and competitive spirit that characterized Ao Ashi. Whether through football, cycling, boxing, or table tennis, they share the same spirit and are must reads if one wants to share the same powerful journey that Ao Ashi took them on.

