5 Animation studios great at producing original anime (& 5 that should stick to adapting manga)

In the anime industry, animation studios are the driving force behind how stories exist. In some cases, studios flourish when they are unbounded and allowed to create stories out of whole cloth, generating characters, universes, and themes not previously explored. Creating original anime involves creating everything internally, as with Studio Trigger's unrestrained Promare or P.A. Works' relatable Shirobako. Generally, animation studios use original works to make great creative stretches, sometimes with mixed success, but when they succeed, the originality and passion shine through.

Meanwhile, there are studios that truly shine in adapting manga, such as changing an established story into an engaging animated experience. Animation studios such as CloverWorks and Studio Pierrot adapted titles such as The Promised Neverland and Bleach and have proven they possess skill in keeping the essence of manga intact while embellishing it. This list features 10 standout anime studios: 5 that excel in original anime and 5 that are best when sticking to faithful manga adaptations.

Animation studios that are great at producing original anime

1) Studio Trigger

Kill la Kill anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Studio Trigger is one of the most creative animation studios currently operating. From the zany over-the-top chaos of Kill la Kill to the full-blown cosmic madness of Promare, there is always an original and daring story being told. Studio Trigger is at its best when there is no source material and prefers hyper-stylized animation and narratives that blend genres.

With Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, it even transformed a video game setting into a wholly unique anime experience. Studio Trigger continues to be a source of originality and is not hindered by storytelling tropes within the anime world.

2) Science SARU

Japan Sinks anime (Image via Science SARU)

Science SARU is one of the animation studios in which experimentation is considered a value. The studio, under the direction of Masaaki Yuasa, has produced risk-taking original shows such as Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! and Japan Sinks: 2020.

Science SARU does not stick to any formula in terms of the style of animation or its fearless approach to unusual ways of storytelling and thus brings a feeling of a brand-new style. Being an animation firm, it pushes artistic boundaries with each new project, creating anime that leaves a lasting impression.

3) Studio Bones

Space Dandy anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The visual potents and storytelling elegance of Studio Bones has always been treated well among other animation studios. Although it has also adapted well-known names, the original content, such as Eureka Seven, Space Dandy, and Carole & Tuesday, demonstrates its capability to deliver a heart-touching, engulfing storyline out of thin air.

Bones excels at worldbuilding, allowing each project to feel distinct and imaginative. Being an animation studio, it creatively exploits its freedom to help it introduce a narrative which is conceptually deep and character-filled.

4) Studio Colorido

Penguin Highway anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Studio Colorido is establishing an identity of its own outside of the Japanese anime studios, mostly due to its original anime films. Projects like A Whisker Away, Penguin Highway, and Drifting Home can be described as projects that are highly inventive visually and sincerely emotional.

Focused on family-friendly fantasy with deep underlying messages, the studio is rapidly becoming a symbol of modern original storytelling. There is a dreamlike quality to its visuals, matched by heartfelt narratives that explore growing up, identity, and imagination. Colorido is one to watch for fans of soft, immersive original anime.

5) P.A. Works

Angel Beats! anime (Image via P.A. Works)

P.A. Works is one of the few animation studios that has always prioritized original anime. The studio has produced emotionally rich works like Angel Beats!, Shirobako, A Lull in the Sea, and Charlotte. Its portfolio reflects the studio's strong affinity for original and new ideas.

P.A. Works' emphasis on human connection, youth, and the beauty of ordinary life is distinctive. The studio often explores narratives that combine visual polish with emotional reality, characteristics of strong original anime.

Animation studios that should stick to adapting manga

1) CloverWorks

The Promised Neverland anime (Image via CloverWorks)

CloverWorks has emerged as one of the highest-quality animation studios for its visuals and emotional weight in its adaptations of manga. With high-profile titles such as The Promised Neverland, My Dress-Up Darling, and Horimiya under its belt, it has proven itself in adaptations. While its effort on Wonder Egg Priority was original and had its moments of creative potential, it also highlighted that it struggles to create a cohesive narrative.

CloverWorks appears to be best when working with source material; where the source material has a robust narrative, they can build a beautiful anime experience out of it.

2) Studio Pierrot

Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Studio Pierrot is one of the most recognizable animation studios in the shonen anime space, due largely to its legacy in hit series like Naruto, Bleach, and Black Clover, and thus, it’s built for serialization. Although some viewers find Pierrot's work to be lesser in artistic treatment, it is arguably one of the best studios when considering character arcs and narrative continuity over many hundreds of episodes.

Original story endeavors tend to lack the punch, and it is evident that this animation studio is simply better suited for adapting manga into long-form, emotional anime.

3) A-1 Pictures

Your Lie in April anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A-1 Pictures is one of the most reliable animation studios anchored to manga and regularly releases both the originals and adaptations. With a range of adaptations such as Blue Exorcist, Your Lie in April, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War, it displays a skill in grabbing the tone and providing emotional notes.

Although original adaptations such as Lycoris Recoil were visually pleasing, they could not match the depth of their counterpart versions. A-1 Pictures makes its success clear as an animation studio when it allows the manga to take over the narrative direction.

4) Wit Studio

Vinland Saga anime (Image via Wit Studio)

The adaptation of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga has cemented Wit Studio as one of the most cinematic animation studios. The signatures of it are intense action mixed with meticulous visual storytelling. Nevertheless, other originals such as Great Pretender and Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song had mixed reviews, where some audiences admired the style but criticized the narration.

Wit Studio is going strong in adapting manga-based stories built upon intricate narratives that create a blockbuster anime.

5) TMS Entertainment

Fruits Basket anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment has one of the longest and deepest histories with Japanese animation. The studio is best known for its outstanding adaptations of works like Detective Conan, Fruits Basket (2019), and Dr. Stone, and has made it one of its long-standing traditions to honor manga's essence in its adaptations.

In recent years, the studio has made attempts at original anime like MEGALOBOX and Bakuon!!, but they have fallen flat in both critical and commercial success. The studio's originals often lack the heart and narrative efficiency of their adaptations. This animation studio's true strength lies in animating manga classics with consideration and accuracy; it has established itself as a master of adaptation.

Final Thoughts

Some animation studios excel at worldbuilding from scratch, and some are masters at translating stories from manga to animated form. Regardless if they are working from bold artistic visions or the storytelling groundwork found in manga, these studios help continue to shape the unique and expanding palette of anime. Both original and adapted stories are invaluable in both ways.

