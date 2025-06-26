Blue Lock chapter 308 sets up the return of a major character (and he will seek Ego's destruction)

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 308, the manga finally revealed how Hirotoshi Buratsuta planned on bringing Seishiro Nagi back to Blue Lock. Unfortunately, given Buratsuta's final condition for the same, Nagi could not accept the offer and instead turned down the JFU Chairman.

Soon after, the manga saw Sae Itoshi conveying his desire to join the team during the knockout stages. Hence, Buratsuta still had two more spots to fill for the U-20 World Cup, and the chances are that, considering Buratsuta's condition to go after Ego Jinpachi, the manga might bring back a major character who last appeared at the start of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Buratsuta 3's final condition in Blue Lock chapter 308 hints at Ryousuke Kira's return

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock chapter 308 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 308 saw Hirotoshi Buratsuta reveal his deal with Ego Jinpachi. While the minimum roster for any team for the U-20 World Cup was 23, the maximum number of players permitted was 26. Hence, when Buratsuta approved the ridiculous funds required for Blue Lock TV, he made a deal with Ego that would see him pick three players for Japan's team.

In other words, Blue Lock chapter 308 revealed that Japan's team for the U-20 World Cup was going to contain 23 players picked by Ego Jinpachi and three players picked by Buratsuta. However, some conditions needed to be met to be picked as part of the "Buratsuta 3."

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock chapter 308 (Image via Kodansha)

Firstly, any candidate nominated for the position must pass the selection test devised by Buratsuta. Secondly, if the candidate were to pass the tests, they must give Buratsuta control over their entire football career and contracts. Lastly, after joining Blue Lock, the candidate's sole purpose would be to prove Ego Jinpachi wrong and force him into an early retirement that would effectively see Buratsuta take over as Blue Lock's boss.

This leaves fans with questions over who would want to destroy Ego Jinpachi. With Sae taking up one of the spots and Nagi possibly being picked for the spot despite his refusal to comply, Buratsuta would still be left with one spot. Therefore, there is a huge chance that the manga might see Ryousuke Kira make his return to Blue Lock.

Ryousuke Kira as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans may remember, Ryousuke Kira was considered the "Jewel of Japanese Soccer," yet he was eliminated within the first 136 seconds of Blue Lock after Yoichi Isagi struck him with the football at the last second of the tag game.

That moment filled Ryousuke Kira with rage towards Ego Jinpachi and Yoichi Isagi, as he was led to believe that his football career was over due to a game of tag. Hence, it is very likely that Ryousuke Kira would be more than willing to seek Ego Jinpachi's destruction, possibly ticking all the boxes in Buratsuta's checklist for Buratsuta 3.

