All Demon Slayer opening and ending themes, ranked

Anime openings and endings are important parts of any anime series, especially in Demon Slayer. These songs play an important role in setting the mood before one starts the episode. This series has various impressive openings that have been performed by some of the most talented artists in the industry.

Most of the openings in Demon Slayer have been sung by LiSA, who is one of the most popular J-pop singers. She has sung some impressive anime openings such as Crossing Field from Sword Art Online.

Aimer is another singer who sang the opening and ending songs for the Entertainment District arc as well. Let’s take a look at all the opening and ending songs in the series.

Ranking all the opening and ending theme songs of Demon Slayer

8) Akeboshi - LiSA

This is by no means a bad song, and in fact suits the mood of the Mugen Train arc. It truly highlights LiSA’s powerful vocals and also features a good amount of synth as well. There’s a great guitar solo section which works really well with the song and is a great opening overall.

7) From the Edge - LiSA

This is the first ending song that was used in the Demon Slayer series and is sung by LiSA. The song is well-mixed and seem to have incorporated bell sounds into the track. LiSA’s vocals are the highlight of this song. The guitar and the bass not only accompanies her voice well, but also suits the grim mood of the series, since the first episode started with Tanjiro witnessing the death of his entire family and watching her younger sister turn into a demon.

6) Asa ga Kuru - Aimer

This is one of the best endings and is featured in the Mugen Train arc of the series. The violin in this song shines throughout, while accompanying Aimer’s smooth vocals. The song also incorporates bells, which is quite similar to the sound of the bells that were used by Tanjiro’s father when he performed the Kagura dance as a prayer to the Fire God. This is a great song overall and suits the atmosphere during the second half of the arc.

5) Shirogane - LiSA

Shirogane was the first ending song that was featured in the second season of the Demon Slayer series. The guitar is groovy and the drumming is impressive as well. It really highlights the hi-hats and pauses, and serves as a great tool to create build-up for the chorus section. LiSA’s vocals are quite powerful and the violin interludes, enjoyable. However, fans wished the solo section to last for a little longer, but it doesn't change the fact that it is a great ending theme song.

4) Homura - LiSA

Homura is featured in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. This song is a tribute to Kyojuro Rengoku who dies in the series while fighting the Upper Moon 3, Akaza. It is relatively slow paced and the lyrics certainly elicit an emotional response, especially right after watching the Flame Hashira die in the series. LiSA’s clean vocals are certainly the highlight of this song and quite suited for the atmosphere of the series.

3) Kamado Tanjiro no Uta - Go Shiina

Kamado Tanjiro no Uta was first an insert song, that is later used as an ending in the first season of the Demon Slayer series. The song begins with a beautiful yet simple piano section followed by beautiful and melodious vocals. Go Shiina’s voice is perfect and the use of the flute really elevates the song to another level. This is arguably one of the best pieces in the entire series which amplifies the emotional impact of certain scenes.

2) Zankyou Zanka - Aimer

Some might argue that this is the best opening in the Demon Slayer series and in the end it boils down to personal preferences. This is the opening song for the Entertainment District arc. The song is a mix of fast paced jazz owing to the piano, and the rock due to the choice of the beat used in the song. It maintains a typical 4X4 time signature with a ton of fun drum beats. Aimer’s vocals add perfection to this song. It has a fun aura overall, which suits the first half of the Entertainment District arc.

1) Gurenge - LiSA

This is one of the best songs in the entire Demon Slayer series and features as its the first ever opening. The guitar section is great and LiSA’s falsetto is quite clean. The drumming is phenomenal and helps in creating a build up to the chorus. The drummer’s footwork in this song is quite impressive and perfectly accompanies the guitar and vocals as well. Hence, without a doubt, it is the best song in the entire series.

Edited by Khushi Singh