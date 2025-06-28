Netflix announces live-action series BET season 2 based on Kakegurui manga

BET season 2 was announced earlier this week following the success of the series' initial installment. "Based in part" on writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Toru Naomura's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga, the live-action series took Netflix and the world by storm when it first dropped on May 15, 2025. Now, just about a month later, it has been renewed for a second season.

Ad

Starring a talent line-up of actors and actresses like Miku Martineau (as Yumeko Kawamoto), Ayo Solanke (as Ryan Adebayo), Eve Edwards (as Mary Davis) and a number of others, the second season is sure to be as stirring as the first. Contrary to what many believe, BET is not a direct adaptation of the Kakegurui manga, rather it is inspired by it.

Kakegurui-inspired BET season 2 announced by Netflix

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, BET season 2 was announced earlier this week, shortly after the success witnessed by the opening season. Inspired by Homura Kawamoto's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga, the series is being produced by Boat Rocker Media and witnesses Simon Barry reprise his role as director. Barry will be writing, developing and directing the series once again.

Alongside, he will be aided by the talents of executive producers like Jeff F. King, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Jon Rutherford, and Nick Nantell. The first season had 10 episodes and speculating based on that, the second season should follow the same. While the series did receive a mixed response upon release, more began to tune into it and appreciate the lens it was being depicted from.

Ad

As for the story, BET follows the skilled gambler Yumeko (Miku) who dares to butt heads with St. Dominic's Prep's established hierarchy where underground gambling ruled social order. The Student Council consists of students with the Top 10 gains from gambling. Their advantage - retaining the role till the end of term to ultimately enjoy a retreat with the board of school governors.

Jabami Yumeko (Image via MAPPA)

Similar to Kakegurui, those with less ranks are called "House Pets" and are compelled to do menial and/or humiliating tasks for who they are indebted to. Yumeko enrolls at the institution with one goal - break into the Student Council to uncover which among the governors killed her parents. This comes after her learning that they all were 'Kakegurui Club' members.

Ad

To reiterate, BET season 2 or the whole series for that matter, is "based in part" and not a direct adaptation of Kakegurui. The original manga launched in March 2014, initially to be found in Gangan Joker. It went on to then inspire two anime adaptations, releasing in 2017 and 2019. Sentai Filmworks handled licensing and they now stream on Netflix.

In Conclusion

BET (Image via Boat Rocker Studios)

The announcement of BET Season 2 stands as a promising follow-up to the success of its first installment. While drawing inspiration from Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, the series doesn't paint itself as a direct adaptation. Rather, it chooses to construct its own identity with a Western setting and reimagined characters.

Ad

Miku Martineau captivated as Yumeko Kawamoto, and Simon Barry's return to the director's chair promises audiences a deeper narrative, greater psychological tension and more social dynamics within St. Dominic’s Prep. Yumeko's search for her parents' killers adds to the series' emotional element and drama. BET Season 2 is an instance of how a series found its footing after initial skepticism.

Backed by a compelling premise and a very capable creative team, BET Season 2 looks set to deliver another addictive, high-risk ride that sets itself apart.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More