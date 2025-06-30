The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 announced for production

On Monday, June 30, 2025, the staff of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime announced that The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 was in production. The light novel's artist, Suzunosuke, drew a special illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, written by Tenichi, is a Japanese light novel serialized on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. When the light novel began publishing in print, it received illustrations from Suzunosuke. The series later received a manga adaptation illustrated by Bunko Matsuura and an anime adaptation produced by OLM. The anime's first season premiered in Summer 2023.

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 announces production with special illustration

On Monday, June 30, 2025, the official website of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime announced that The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 was under production.

To commemorate The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 announcement, the series received a special illustration drawn by the light novel's illustrator, Suzunosuke.

Pride Royal Ivy as seen in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime (Image via OLM)

The celebratory visual features the protagonist, Pride Royal Ivy, in the center with Gilbert Butler and Clark Darwin on her right. On her left, fans can also spot Tiara Royal Ivy, Arthur Beresford, and Stale Royal Ivy in the background.

Additionally, fans also received a special message from the light novel's creator, Tenichi.

"To think that a Season 2 would really happen—I’m honestly more surprised than anyone, and even more than that, I’m overjoyed…!!" - Tenichi (machine-translated)

According to the message, Tenichi believed that they were more surprised and overjoyed than anyone to learn that their series was receiving a second season.

Stale Royal Ivy as seen in The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen anime (Image via OLM)

The light novel creator was glad to see their entire cast move and hear their voices. They still believed it was a miracle and thanked everyone who supported the series. Lastly, the creator added that they were happy to work again with the anime's wonderful staff and cast.

Unfortunately, the anime's staff has yet to announce a release window for The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen season 2 anime. Hence, fans may need to keep a close eye on the anime's official website and social media pages for any hints about the same. Fans can expect the staff to announce the same shortly.

