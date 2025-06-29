I Left My A-Rank Party season 2 confirmed for production

I Left My A-Rank Party season 2 has been green-lit for production. This was announced by the anime's official staff with a drawn visual following the season 1 finale (episode 24) on Sunday, June 29, 2025. However, no further details, such as the release date, were disclosed.

Under the production of Bandai Namco Pictures, I Left My A-Rank Party anime (I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths) is based on author Kosuke Uenami and illustrator Super Zombie's fantasy light novel series.

Kodansha serialized the novels from June 2021 to February 2025 for five volumes. The series also has a manga adaptation with Yuri's illustrations on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket site.

I Left My A-Rank Party season 2 officially announced with a commemorative illustration

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the official website and X account for the fantasy anime shared a commemorative illustration by character designer Masakazu Yamazaki, confirming the production of I Left My A-Rank Party season 2. The sequel's announcement came right after the season 1 finale.

The commemorative illustration features Silk Amberwood and Marina from the series. Unfortunately, it doesn't confirm anything beyond the season 2 production. In other words, pertinent details such as the sequel's release date, additional cast, staff, or the production studio have yet to be revealed. That said, the announcement should please fans who have been following the series since episode 1.

The anime from the Winter 2025 anime lineup premiered on January 12, 2025, on the NTV channel and its affiliated networks in Japan at 12:55 am. It aired 24 episodes in consecutive cours. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Yuke and the Clover Party (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The series starred Hiromu Mineta as Yuke Feldio, Nene Hieda as Rain, Natsumi Kawaida as Silk Amberwood, Hana Inami as Marina, Mao Ichimichi as Jamie Osen, Kikuko Inoue as Lady Persephone, Marina Sashide as Nene Shifindle, Yoko Hikasa as Marona, Yoshino Nanjo as Camilla, Yuki Tanaka as Niberune, and others. It remains to be seen whether the season 1 cast members will return in I Left My A-Rank Party season 2.

Katsumi Ono directed the fantasy anime series at Bandai Namco Pictures, with Kazuyuki Fudeyashu handling the series scripts. Masakazu Yamazaki served as the character designer and one of the chief animation directors, alongside Akira Takahashi, Ippei Ichii, and Yumiko Hara. Go Sakabe composed the show's music.

Considering the first season covered volumes 1-3 from the original Japanese light novel series, I Left My A-Rank Party season 2 will adapt the remaining volumes (4 and 5). As such, fans can expect Yuke and his party to face even more challenges.

