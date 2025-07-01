Eleceed webtoon receives anime in 2026

An anime adaptation of the Eleceed webtoon has been green-lit for 2026. This news was announced via a new teaser promotional video and visual from the official staff on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A commemorative illustration and comments from the original webtoon creators have also arrived.

Ad

Written by Son Je-Ho and illustrated by Zhena, Eleceed webtoon has been serialized on the Naver Webtoon service since October 2018 in over 10 languages, including Korean, English, Japanese, French, Chinese, and Spanish. It's one of the highest-performing webtoons on the platform, surpassing 1.42 billion views.

Son Je-Ho and Zhena's Eleceed webtoon gets a television anime adaptation in 2026 with PV and visual

Ad

Trending

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, a newly opened website and X (formerly Twitter) account shared a teaser trailer and visual to confirm the production of the anime adaptation of Son Je-ho and Zhena's Eleceed webtoon series. The anime is set to premiere in 2026, with no exact release date disclosed as of this writing.

The teaser PV highlights the main characters, including Jiwoo Seo, Kayden, and other important characters from the webtoon. Additionally, the promotional video teases the series' animation quality. Besides the PV, the staff unveiled a key visual, featuring Jiwoo, Kayden, and his cat form (Casein Nitrate).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the official staff shared a commemorative illustration from the original illustrator, Zhena, and a comment from the webtoon author, SJH (Son Je-ho) on the website. The drawn illustration depicts Jiwoo, Kayden, Pluton, and Kartein. Regarding the adaptation, Son Je-ho said:

"It feels like a dream to be able to announce the news that [Eleceed], which I have worked so hard on, will be made into an anime and broadcast/streamed."

Ad

Hiroshi Nishikiori, who has previously worked in Honey Lemon Soda, directs the fantasy anime at DandeLion Animation Studio, with Yousuke Kuroda in charge of the series scripts and writing. Minami Sakura is listed as the character designer.

Notably, the president of the Dandelion Animation Studio, Kazuhiro Nishikawa, will appear at the Amuse Creative Studio Presents: How the Pros Make Anime & Manga special panel at the upcoming Anime Expo 2025 on July 6, 2025. At the event, Kazuhiro-san will discuss the behind-the-scenes story of the Eleceed webtoon's anime adaptation.

Ad

A brief synopsis of the Eleceed webtoon

Kayden's cat form, as seen in the trailer (Image via DandeLion Animation Studio)

Son Je-ho and Zhena's webtoon series is set in a world where the Awakened Ones with special powers operate in secret. The story revolves around Jinwoo, a kind-hearted man, who harnesses the quick reflexes of a cat to make the world a safer place.

Ad

One day, he saves a man named Kayden, the strongest Awakened One, who was injured and transformed into a stray cat. Together with Kayden, Jinwoo sets out to battle against superpowers that pose a threat to the world.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More