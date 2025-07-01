On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the official staff for the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime announced that the series' premiere has been delayed to January 2026. It will now premiere with a one-hour-long special episode. The anime was originally slated for release in October 2025. According to the production committee, it has been postponed for quality improvement.

Sentenced to Be a Hero anime is based on author Rocket Shokai and illustrator Mephisto's dark fantasy light novel series of the same name. Kadokawa's ASCII Media has been serializing the light novels since September 2021, with seven volumes thus far.

The series also has a manga adaptation, with Natsumi Inoue's illustrations. The manga has been serialized on Kadokawa's Dengeki Comic Regulus website.

Sentenced to Be a Hero anime postponed to January 2026 due to production issues

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the production committee for the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime released a statement confirming that the series' premiere has been postponed from October 2025 to January 2026. The committee also announced that the anime will now premiere with a 60-minute special episode.

The production committee's statement in Japanese, when translated into English, reads:

"Regarding the TV anime [Sentenced to Be a Hero], which was scheduled to begin broadcasting in October 2025, we have decided to change the broadcast start date in order to further improve the quality of the work and deliver it to everyone in a way that fully conveys the appeal of the work."

The committee has sincerely apologized to fans who were looking forward to the premiere of the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime. Notably, the staff will hold a special livestream event on July 26, 2025, at 7 pm JST to reveal new information concerning the series.

Sentenced to Be a Hero anime stars Yohei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz, Shizuka Ishigami as Patausche Kivia, Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta, Shun Horie as Dotta Luzulas, and Shunichi Toki as Venetim Leopool.

Hiroyuki Takashima directs the fantasy anime at Studio KAI, with Yoshitake Nakakoji as the assistant director and the creature designer. Kenta Ihara is in charge of the series scripts, while Takeshi Noda is the character designer. Shunsuke Takizawa is listed as the music composer, while Nobutaka Ike is the worldbuilding artist.

A brief synopsis of the Sentenced to Be a Hero anime

Xylo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI)

Based on the original light novel series, the title is set in a world where Heroism is a punishment for the worst criminals. The sentenced heroes ought to fight at the front lines against the dangerous Demon King's army. Moreover, if they die, they can be revived and continue the battle.

The story revolves around Xylo Forbartz, the ex-commander of the Holy Knights, who leads a Hero Unit against the Demon Army. Interestingly, he was convicted of slaying a Goddess. However, everything changes when Xylo forges a pact with another Goddess.

