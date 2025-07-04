Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc reveals theme song, additional cast, and new trailer at Anime Expo 2025

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, MAPPA's panel at Anime Expo 2025 unveiled a new promotional video for Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc. The short clip revealed the film's theme song, IRIS OUT, performed by Kenshi Yonezu. Additionally, the staff announced new cast members for the film.

The movie opens in Japan on September 19, 2025, and on October 29, 2025, in the USA and the UK. Additionally, the film premieres on September 24, 2025, in more than 80 countries, and on September 26, 2025, in India.

Produced by MAPPA, Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc covers the Bomb Girl Arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the manga's first part from December 2018 to December 2020. The second part started in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022.

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, Anime Expo 2025 organized a panel for MAPPA at Petree Hall, with president Manabu Otsuka and vice president Hiroya Hasegawa from the company attending the event. During the panel, the staff unveiled a new trailer for the Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc.

The trailer begins with Denji's feelings wavering between Makima and Reze. Although his heart belongs to Makima, his body has other ideas. In the trailer, Denji has an intense dream about Reze. Afterward, he confesses to Pochita that he likes "two girls."

Denji, as seen in the new trailer (Image via MAPPA)

The PV also captures Denji and Reze's date, kiss, and other iconic moments from Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga. Eventually, the trailer moves on to an intense battle scene, featuring the Bomb Devil, Chainsaw Man, Typhoon Devil, and others, with Kensi Yonezu's theme song, IRIS OUT playing in the background.

New cast members include Hidenori Takahashi as the Deputy Captain of Special Division 2, Eri Kitamura as the Typhoon Devil, Kenji Akabane as Nomo (a Devil Hunter from Division 2), and Kenji Nomura as the Mysterious Man, who is after Chainsaw Man's heart.

The primary cast members are: Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Reina Ueda as Reze, Shior Izawa as Pchota, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, and Fairouz Ali as Power.

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc premieres on September 19, 2025, in Japan. The international release schedule begins on September 24, 2025, in more than 80 countries. The film will be theatrically released in the USA and the UK on October 29, 2025. The movie will open in India on September 26, 2025.

Reze, as seen in the new trailer (Image via MAPPA)

Tatsuya Yoshihara directs the film at MAPPA, with Masato Nakazono as the assistant director, Hiroshi Seko as the screenwriter, Kensuke Ushio in charge of the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama as the character designer.

Chainsaw Man the Movie: Reze Arc covers the Bomb Girl Arc from the original manga, where Denji encounters a girl named Reze, who works in a cafe. The arc focuses on Denji's chemistry with Reze and the conflicts that arise from it.

