Monogatari Off & Monster Season anime announces new episode

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the official website of the Monogatari series announced that the Monogatari Off & Monster Season anime will receive a new episode. This announcement was made with a special video and teaser visual. Additionally, the anime also released a "next episode preview" video.

Monogatari Off & Monster Season, based on Nisio Isin's light novel series, is the latest anime in the Monogatari franchise. Produced by Studio SHAFT, the anime premiered in July 2024 on Crunchyroll and aired 14 episodes, concluding the season deep into October 2024.

Monogatari Off & Monster Season anime unveils new special video and teaser visual

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the official website of the Monogatari franchise announced that the Monogatari Off & Monster Season anime is set to receive a new episode.

The anime made this announcement using a special video and a teaser visual. The new special video posted on the Aniplex YouTube Channel gave fans glimpses of the anime's main characters: Yotsugi Ononoki, Nadeko Sengoku, Shinobu Oshino, Karen Araragi, and Mayoi Hachikuji, all while slowly revealing the teaser visual featuring all five characters.

With that, the anime confirmed that the new episode was in production. The special video ended with a "to be continued..." frame.

The anime's teaser visual features Mayoi Hachikuji in the center, as she can be seen leaping off of somewhere while wearing her backpack. Beside her, the visual shows Nadeko Sengoku and Karen Araragi looking in the opposite direction. Nadeko is shown looking for something, while Karen might be looking for someone.

Above them, the visual shows Yotsugi Ononoki and Shinobu Oshino. While Yotsugi is shown facing right while holding her orange hat, and Shinobu is shown facing front, crossing her arms, both characters can be seen looking straight.

Additionally, the teaser visual featured a tagline, which is as follows (machine translated):

"Youth continues into the past and into the future."

In addition to the special video and teaser visual, Monogatari Off & Monster Season also streamed a "next episode preview" video on the Aniplex YouTube Channel. The video features Nadeko Sengoku and Yotsugi Ononoki as "DJ Nadeko x Bro Yotsugi" rapping together, asking fans to stay tuned for the upcoming episode.

Monogatari franchise veteran Akiyuki Simbo will again serve as the Chief Director and oversee the scripts alongside returning staff member Fuyashi Tou at Studio Shaft. Midori Yoshizawa will direct the new episode, while Akio Watanabe will return as Character Designer and Chief Animation Director.

