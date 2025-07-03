Black Clover manga set to release three chapters in Jump Giga Summer 2025

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga is set to publish three new chapters in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Summer 2025 magazine. Black Clover chapters 381, 382, and 383 will be published on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga that began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump but later switched to Jump GIGA. Studio Pierrot had picked up the manga for an anime adaptation, releasing a television anime, a movie, and numerous OVAs.

Black Clover manga set to return with three new chapters in August 2025

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, the leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #32 revealed that Black Clover manga will publish three new chapters at once in the Jump GIGA Summer 2025 magazine.

Black Clover chapters 381, 382, and 383 will be published on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The manga series will be featured on the cover page and will also receive a lead cover page inside.

Black Clover manga announces 10th anniversary celebration plans

As fans must know, Black Clover manga completed 10 years of serialization in February 2025. As part of its celebration, the upcoming Jump GIGA magazine will include some exclusive bonuses for fans.

Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

The exclusive bonus material includes six can badges (56mm) featuring newly drawn cover illustrations, an A5-size clear stand with a special drawn illustration, and a double-sided special poster using brand-new cover art.

In addition, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced that, as part of Black Clover's 10th Anniversary, the series is set to receive special illustrations drawn by 17 high-profile mangakas.

Yuno and Asta as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

The full list of creators include Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen), Toshiaki Iwashiro (Psyren), Eiichiro Oda (One Piece), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Koyoharu Gotouge (Demon Slayer), Kenta Shinohara (Witch Watch), Yuto Suzuki (Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs), Ryuuhei Tamura (Beelzebub), Yuuto Tsukuda (Food Wars), Kengo Hanazawa (I Am a Hero), Tadatoshi Fujimaki (Kuroko’s Basketball), Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia), Yusei Matsui (Assassination Classroom), Naoya Matsumoto (Kaiju No. 8), Daisuke Miyata (Bokke-san), and Yusuke Murata (One Punch Man).

Additionally, the announcement mentioned that the manga will release 10 special projects for its 10th Anniversary. However, it cannot be confirmed if the anime's return and the special illustrations are part of the special project or not. More details about the same will be revealed later.

