Black Clover anime's latest update has fans hoping against all hope for good news

On Thursday, June 26, several reports online stated that Black Clover anime is set to receive some "exciting information" next week in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While the leak did not hint at what the information was about, fans believe that Shueisha is set to announce the anime's return.

As fans must remember, Black Clover anime ended with 170 episodes in March 2021. Following that, the anime only released a movie called Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. Ever since, fans have been patiently waiting for Pierrot to give any hints about the anime's return.

Black Clover's latest update hints at anime's return

On Thursday, June 26, reports online claimed that, as per a reliable Japanese blog, Black Clover TV anime was set to receive some "exciting information" next week in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 32/2025.

While the leak did not hint at what the information might be, given the circumstances, fans believe that the anime might be returning against all odds.

As fans must remember, the Yuki Tabata manga completed its 10 years of serialization in February 2025. Despite that, the manga announced nothing to celebrate the occasion.

Yuno Grinberryall as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hence, fans believe that the manga series was only delaying its celebration announcement to prepare for the anime's return. With such theories, fans are feeling certain that the anime is about to give them the first solid piece of information about the anime's return since its end in March 2021.

Fans' reaction to Black Clover anime's possible return

While some fans were trying to stay wary of any false news, most fans of the series were elated to learn about the anime's possible return. They expressed that they had been waiting for the anime's return for four years since its end in 2021. With that, they asked fellow fans of the series to pray that the television anime would return this time.

Noelle Silva as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, other fans used this opportunity to prove a point. Fans of other anime often claimed that the Yuki Tabata series was irrelevant. Nevertheless, the news of its possible return was trending on X.

"On god yall don’t know how much i prayed to god for black clover man there is always a light at the end of the tunnel," one fan said.

"Four years... We waited FOUR YEARS for this. Everybody sit and pray that BC will actually begin again," another fan added.

"B-But They told me Black Clover was irrelevant," another fan said.

"A reality where “seasonal” BC Anime is in its production stages (or finalizing it’s first batch) as Bleach TYBW is still ongoing!!!," other fan said.

Lastly, another fan wished that the anime would return in a seasonal format. Considering that Pierrot was still animating Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, it made no sense for the animation studio to opt for a long-running series format for the Yuki Tabata anime.

