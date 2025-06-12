Bleach unveils Ichigo's strongest form before TYBW anime Part 4

The final installment of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc's anime adaptation, Bleach TYBW part 4, is set to conclude the epic conflict between Quincy and Shinigami. Although no official release date has been announced as of now, anticipation among fans for the upcoming installment is through the roof. What’s certain is that part 4 will center on the decisive confrontation against Yhwach, showcasing a thrilling fight as Ichigo Kurosaki takes on the Quincy Emperor.

In this showdown, Ichigo will unleash a breathtaking new transformation, a testament to his growth as both a warrior and a wiser, more mature individual who has mastered the various powers dwelling inside him. While this form has yet to appear in the Bleach TYBW anime, having only appeared in the manga, it recently made a surprise appearance in the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls video game, sparking further anticipation for its long-awaited anime debut.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from part 4 of the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls shows Ichigo’s strongest Hollow form well ahead of its anime debut

The official anime anticipated on a video game

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is a fighting game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Launched on March 21, 2025, this video game now unveiled a stunning reveal of Ichigo Kurosaki’s most powerful Hollow transformation, the so-called “Horn of Salvation”, a jaw-dropping move that anticipated the form’s anime reveal in the upcoming part 4 of Bleach TYBW.

Most fans have expected Ichigo’s Horn of Salvation to first shine in a trailer or some other promotional material from the anime, but Bleach: Rebirth of Souls is an upcoming DLC. With the final part of the anime still in production, the video game inadvertently spoiled anime-only fans with the main character’s awe-inspiring transformation.

For manga readers, instead, this form is old news, having first appeared in Bleach chapter 676, which was released about nine years ago. Notably, the transformation lacks an official name, being dubbed “Horn of Salvation” by fans, who named it after the title of the aforementioned manga chapter.

Ichigo’s Horn of Salvation will be a cornerstone of Bleach TYBW

Ichigo's Horn of Salvation as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ichigo Kurosaki’s tumultuous relationship with his Hollow powers has defined much of his journey. Throughout most of the series, Ichigo has been at odds with the volatile Hollow within him, a recurring struggle that only came to an end when he finally learned the truth about his origins. This revelation empowered Ichigo to forge a new Zanpakuto and balance his different powers.

As Ichigo embraced his conflicting Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy natures as one, he gained a new transformation, unleashed during the fight against Yhwach. Upon entering this form, the left side of Ichigo’s face changed to resemble the appearance of his inner Hollow. He grew a long, forward-horn on the left side of his face, echoing the one he gained when he entered a Vasto Lorde transformation during the climactic duel with Ulquiorra Cifer.

Additionally, the color of Ichigo’s left eye changed, with its sclera becoming black while its iris turned yellow. Dark marks also ran down Ichigo’s face and neck, and the larger blade of his Zanpakuto turned partially white.

As seen in the manga, this form wasn’t just for show, granting Ichigo a remarkable boost in combat power. His speed increased significantly, to the point where he could move with blazing quickness, fast enough to intercept Yhwach. The Quincy Emperor himself noted that Ichigo’s raw force has skyrocketed, and couldn’t help but praise Ichigo for his exceptional might.

Ichigo's Gran Rey Cero-Getsuga Tensho combo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the manga, Ichigo unleashed the Horn of Salvation to launch a devastating attack at Yhwach, combining a Gran Rey Cero with a Getsuga Tensho for a move of cataclysmic power. Yhwach withstood the attack, but still praised its immense potency, a rare compliment that underscored Ichigo’s strength. A near-omnipotent being who had reached an unfathomable level of power himself, Yhwach acknowledged Ichigo as a genuine threat, worthy of serious consideration.

Regrettably, however, the Horn of Salvation’s appearance in the manga was brief due to the rushed conclusion of the fight against Yhwach. Other than gaining some praise from the Quincy Emperor – as impressive as that was – the transformation also didn’t achieve much, the outcome of the battle hinging on other factors, like Sosuke Aizen’s involvement and Uryu Ishida’s pivotal role in striking Yhwach with the silver arrowhead crafted by Ryuken.

Hopefully, the anime adaptation will do justice to this awesome form, the pinnacle of the evolution of Ichigo’s Hollow features, as the protagonist finally manages to blend in flawless harmony with his Shinigami and Quincy powers.

Ichigo vs Yhwach as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is no official release date yet for Bleach TYBW part 4, but new details are likely to be revealed during Anime Expo 2025, which will take place in Los Angeles from July 3 to 6, 2025. This event may disclose exclusive content, including staff comments and anticipations, and potentially a new teaser or even the eagerly awaited release date.

While speculation points to a late 2025 or early 2026 debut for part 4, a delay can’t be ruled out due to the inclusion of new anime-original content. The franchise’s creator, Tite Kubo, is deeply involved in the production of the anime and has already revealed that part 4 will include many new scenes not present in the original manga version of the story.

This will allow for a more profound focus, granting the depth and completeness that the conclusion of Kubo's story deserves, and fans have always wanted. The previous parts have delivered high-quality animation, with fluid transitions and vibrant, vivid visuals, so part 4 is expected to maintain or surpass this standard, ensuring a cinematic finale for Ichigo’s most important fight.

