Black Clover anime sequel officially in production

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 03, 2025 07:00 GMT
Black Clover anime sequel officially in production
Asta as seen in Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that the Black Clover anime sequel is officially in production. The magazine announced this with a new Asta Devil Union visual, character designs, and a soon-to-be-released special promotional video.

Black Clover, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and later transferred to Jump GIGA. Studio Pierrot picked up the series for an anime adaptation, releasing a 170-episode television anime, a movie, and several OVAs.

Weekly Shonen Jump announces Black Clover anime's return

On Thursday, July 3, 2025, leaks from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #32 confirmed that the Black Clover TV anime's sequel is officially in production.

As part of this announcement, the anime released a brand-new visual to commemorate the beginning of the continuation. The visual showcases Asta in his Devil Union form, taking a knee while wielding the Demon-Slasher Katana.

This is the first time the anime has released a full-sized color illustration of Asta in his Devil Union form. The announcement also added that the intense visual showcases what lies ahead, giving fans a glimpse into the fierce new arc!

Additionally, the new leaked announcement also revealed new updated character designs for Asta and Liebe. While Asta's design bears a striking resemblance to his final character design in the original anime, Liebe's designs were for his chibi version. This included an illustration of chibi Liebe sitting on Asta's right shoulder.

Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Asta as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lastly, the announcement featured two QR codes at the bottom of the page. As per the attached text, a new special promotional video is available on the Shonen Jump YouTube Channel. However, as the magazine is officially supposed to be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, the promotional video might also be made available around that time.

The special promotional video should give fans a better idea of the production's current status. The two QR codes lead fans to the official website of Black Clover anime and Shonen Jump's YouTube channel. More details about the anime's return will be revealed sequentially.

Liebe as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Liebe as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, considering that the anime has finally announced that its sequel is in production, it should not take more than two years for the series to return. So, considering that the original anime concluded in March 2021, the anime might return six years after the previous series ended.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
