Ayakashi Triangle 3rd Aniplex anime series of season to be delayed for COVID-19

On Monday, January 23, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kentaro Yabuki’s Ayakashi Triangle manga announced a delay for the series, starting from the fifth episode. The production committee is citing the effects of COVID-19 on the production schedule as the cause of the delay.

Ayakashi Triangle marks the third Winter 2023 Aniplex television anime series to announce a delay, following UniteUp! and NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, both of which also announced delays due to the impact of COVID-19 on the production schedule.

Each series is set to begin rebroadcasting released episodes or airing specials in their place in the coming weeks. Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Ayakashi Triangle news and more.

Ayakashi Triangle, UniteUp! each set to be delayed with currently unknown return date

Ayakashi Triangle’s website at least confirmed that the third episode is still set to stream and air on January 23. The website also confirmed that the fourth episode will arrive on schedule next Monday, January 30. February 6, however, will see the anime begin re-running its first through fourth episodes in order.

One would assume that this means there will be no new episodes for the series until at least early March 2023. The anime’s website and Twitter account each stated that they’ll announce the broadcast and streaming dates for the fifth episode and beyond “in the near future.” The release of Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes of the anime has also been delayed by six months.

JRB @1988JRB Considering all the delays with ayakashi triangle, Nier Automata and UniteUP!, all of which aniplex are involved, I’m concerned that Buddy Daddies will also be delayed… Considering all the delays with ayakashi triangle, Nier Automata and UniteUP!, all of which aniplex are involved, I’m concerned that Buddy Daddies will also be delayed…

UniteUp! is also facing similar delays, but seemingly not to the same extent as Ayakashi Triangle and NieR:Automata Ver1.1a are. The series’ official website announced that it would be delaying the show’s fourth episode to February 11, yet again citing impacts of COVID-19 on the production schedule.

However, this delay only seems to be affecting the series’ fourth episode, as opposed to the situation that the other two series currently find themselves in. UniteUp! will instead be airing “two special programs” on January 28 and February 4.

The series follows Akira Kiyose, a high school student who loves to sing and is one day scouted by a talent agency, eventually debuting as part of an idol group.

In brief, about Ayakashi Triangle

The anime follows contemporary teenager Kazamaki Matsuri, who comes from a family of ninja exorcists fighting against spirits known as ayakashi. Matsuri tries to protect his childhood friend, spirit medium Kanade Suzu, from Ayakashi, who is attracted to her for her spirit energy.

However, a powerful cat ayakashi puts a wedge in between the two lovebirds’ blossoming relationship by casting a spell that turns Matsuri into a woman. With no apparent and obvious way to turn him back, Matsuri must learn to live as a woman while battling ayakashi and looking for a way to return to his former self.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes