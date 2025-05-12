10 best comedy isekai anime that will transport you to another world

Isekai anime continues to capture the imagination of viewers who enjoy fantasizing about ordinary characters transported from their mundane lives into exciting parallel universes. What fan hasn't imagined themselves wielding a sword against dragons or using otherworldly powers against demon lords?

But combining thrilling and unpredictable isekai adventures with gut-busting comedy takes these shows to another level of entertainment. From useless goddesses to cautious heroes and demon kings with day jobs, comedy isekai anime delivers unforgettable laughs.

Absurdist humor thrives when fish-out-of-water characters bring their quirks, mindsets, and dysfunctions into fantastical realms that throw them for a loop. Whether mocking tropes or adding punchlines to epic battles, the best comedy isekai anime blends laughs with fast-paced action.

10 must-watch comedy isekai anime

1. KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen, Drive)

KonoSuba anime follows Kazuma Satō, a shut-in NEET who dies in an embarrassing way. After meeting the obnoxious goddess Aqua in the afterlife, he chooses to reincarnate in a fantasy world with her.

But she turns out to be completely useless! Together they gather other dysfunctional adventurers – a masochistic crusader called Darkness who can't hit anything and a dangerously explosive mage named Megumin who only uses one spell a day.

Watch the courageously incompetent "heroes" attempt to defeat the Demon King while causing constant chaos. The sharp parodic humor tears apart tropes while also hilariously exemplifying them. With 3 seasons and a feature-length movie, KonoSuba is undoubtedly one of the best comedy isekai anime.

2. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

Satoru Mikami was a typical office worker until he was suddenly stabbed by a passing robber. But after his death, he's reincarnated as a powerful slime monster in an alternate world full of adventure, guided by a mysterious entity called the "Great Sage."

The show finds great comedy in Satoru's mundane thoughts and corporate mindset, contrasting with all the magical fantasy action happening around him. There's something inherently silly about a smiling gelatinous creature defeating enemies many times his size with funny nicknames.

This comedy isekai anime takes an incremental approach to worldbuilding that remains compelling across its 24-episode first season. Those searching for a more lighthearted take on the isekai genre with fun monster battles and humorous moments, check out That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

3. Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

When Subaru Natsuki arrives in a fantasy kingdom, he thinks he'll be the hero of his own isekai story. But after befriending a beautiful half-elf girl called Emilia, he is brutally murdered.

Subaru soon realizes he has a mysterious power – "Return by Death," which sends him back to specific checkpoints in time while keeping his memories intact. The psychological trauma inflicted on Subaru makes this one of the darkest isekai stories. Yet it weaves oddball humor into its drama and intense battles.

Emilia's puckish spirit companion often lightens scenes with funny quips. And Subaru's impulsive attitude leads to some comical interactions as he tries to hide his curse. With mystery unfolding across seasons, Re:Zero keeps fans on the edge of their seat while still making room for weird witch cult hijinks.

4. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

The mighty demon lord Satan is finally defeated by the hero Emi Yusa (Emilia Justina) and forced to escape through a portal into modern-day Tokyo.

Without any magic powers left, Satan takes the form of a human named Sadao Maō to survive and ends up working part-time at a fast food joint called MgRonald's. Watching the literal king of evil try his hand at customer service jobs results in plenty of funny misunderstandings.

He slowly becomes accustomed to human life with the help of his loyal servant, while the hero Emi, who followed him through the portal, keeps an eye on him. Balancing mundane daily life in Tokyo with lingering fantasy threats trying to finish off the devil makes for a delightful fish-out-of-water comedy romp.

5. Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious

Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

When the goddess Ristarte summons the hero Seiya to defend her fantasy world, she expects a mighty warrior ready for action. What she gets is an overpowered but pathologically paranoid man who insists on meticulously preparing for every minor conflict.

Whether it's taking months to grind levels or wearing multiple sets of armor at once, Seiya takes no risks even against slimes or bugs who stand in his way. Watching the unbelievably cautious protagonist drive the carefree goddess Ristarte utterly crazy makes this action parody highly entertaining.

Stunning fight animation amplifies the comedy as Seiya dispatches minor threats. The exaggerated dynamic between an impatient goddess begging the hero to get a move on and an overly cautious overkill machine creates some legendary comedic moments.

6. Uncle from Another World

Uncle from Another World (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

When Takafumi's uncle awakens from a 17-year coma after being trapped in an alternate world, he must readjust while moving in with his nephew.

But adjusting to modern life is challenging for a powerful mage! Magic spells accidentally set off fire alarms, ritual circles summon the police instead of demons, and threats like vacuum cleaners must be handled with brave but confused battle cries.

Watching the displaced uncle and his utterly confused nephew navigate daily incidents with fantasy reaction creates a ton of lighthearted moments. The leads’ chemistry and quick humor highlight the culture shock, while the vibrant fantasy world adds visual laughs.

7. Outbreak Company

Outbreak Company (Image via feel.)

When otaku Shinichi Kanō is transported to a fantasy world as part of the Japanese government's plan to spread pop culture, he gets his dream job – introducing manga, anime, and video games to an enthusiastic new elf, dwarf, and dragon audience!

But the diplomatically important role comes with unexpected bumps. Seeing anime fans debate the merits of beloved series while cracking meta jokes allows Outbreak Company to fire on all comedy cylinders. The denial about tropes like fan service from more conservative factions plays off Shinichi's unabashed passion.

Mixing a fish-out-of-water story with hilarious satire of the otaku subculture makes this a delight for any anime enthusiast.

8. Isekai Quartet

Isekai Quartet (Image via Studio Puyukai)

What happens when characters from multiple different trapped-in-another-world anime all end up transported to the same high school?

Hilarity erupts as characters from Re:Zero, KonoSuba, and more collide in absurd crossover shorts. Part of the fun comes from seeing fantasy characters introduced to modern school life tropes like exams, sports day, or their strange new teacher Roswaal.

Other moments derive straight comedy from established characters bouncing off each other, like Aqua purifying undead Ainz or Tanya quaking in fear near trigger-happy Megumin. This chibi-style mashup show offers maximum isekai meta comedy.

9. No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Expert gamer siblings Sora and Shiro consider real life a lousy game with too many unfair rules. After they are summoned to the fantasy world of Disboard, ruled by games, this seems like a dream come true.

All conflicts, large and small, are decided by high-stakes wagers with magical consequences, often on seemingly simple game boards. Watching the cunning duo creatively manipulate rules and odds by breaking the "spirit" but not the letter makes for clever satire.

In No Game No Life, the over-the-top animation pops with color, keeping things visually dynamic as the bets escalate. With ploys involving everything from chess to simple word games, this comedy isekai anime keeps the fantasy matches full of riotous mind games.

10. Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?!

Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! (Image via Project No.9)

Misato Kurihara (Adele von Ascham in the anime) was a brilliant Japanese student until she died saving a child. Given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy realm, her only request is to have perfectly average abilities so she can enjoy a peaceful life.

But her idea of "average" ends up being massively overpowered compared to most nobles and adventurers. Watching Adele demolish enemies and challenges while remaining blissfully unaware of how abnormal her feats are makes for silly slapstick comedy.

She excels at everything from magic to cooking to athletics while assuming everyone else must be equally strong. The gag of her warped perception of average stays funny while her charming backstory adds heartwarming flavor as well.

Conclusion

While the prospects of entering fantasy worlds remain alluring, combining isekai with top-tier comedy hijinks heightens the entertainment exponentially.

So gather companions and prepare to journey into the side-splitting dimensions opened by series like KonoSuba, Cautious Hero, Isekai Quartet, or The Devil is a Part-Timer!.

These comedy isekai anime will teleport fans on uproarious adventures beyond space and time through the portal of their screens.

