Tougen Anki episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 1 will be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime will debut on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

Ad

Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood, written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara, is a Japanese manga serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2020. Studio Hibari later picked up the series to produce an anime adaptation.

Tougen Anki episode 1 release date and time

Shiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 1 will be released on Friday, July 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode may also be released the next day in some regions worldwide.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The first episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am Friday July 11 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Friday July 11

British Summer Time 3:00 pm Friday July 11 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm Friday July 11 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Friday July 11 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday July 11 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm Friday July 11 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday July 11

Ad

The anime's opening theme song is called "OVERNIGHT" and will be performed by THE ORAL CIGARETTES. Meanwhile, its ending theme song is called "What is justice?," which will be performed by BAND-MAID.

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tougen Anki episode 1 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates as part of the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime will air on BS NTV.

The anime will later be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan, followed by HULU, Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international fans, REMOW has licensed the series with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, Bandplay, Animation Digital Network, Anime Generation, Anime Key, and other streaming services worldwide, making Tougen Anki one of the most widely available anime of 2025.

Ad

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 1?

Tsuyoshi as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 1 will likely introduce fans to the anime's protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, and its plot. As revealed by the anime, individuals with the blood of Momotarou and Oni have a long-standing rivalry with each other. While the Oni are known to be rash and disorderly, the Momotarou are known to save the world.

Ad

The anime's protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, was an Oni, whose foster father, Tsuyoshi, a Momotarou, made it his mission to protect Shiki from the Momotarou. One day, when a Momotarou barges in looking for Shiki, Tsuyoshi sacrifices his life to protect Shiki. This moment causes Shiki's Oni blood to awaken, transforming him into an unruly monster.

Naito Mudano as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

This development is set to attract the attention of Naito Mudano, an Oni teacher at Rasetsu Academy, a school for young Oni to perfect their powers. So, the anime is effectively set to follow Shiki, as he spends his life in the academy, hoping to become strong enough to avenge his father.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More