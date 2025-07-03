Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime's first episode will be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Chrome and his team succeed in kidnapping Dr. Xeno. Soon after, Senku joined them and decided to offer the revival fluid formula to Brody as a gesture of goodwill. The episode ended with Senku's group splitting from the rest, as they were now headed to South America.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 release date and time

Stanley as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode's release may get delayed in some regions.

The first episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 6:00 am Thursday July 10 Eastern Daylight Time 9:00 am Thursday July 10

British Summer Time 2:00 pm Thursday July 10 Central European Summer Time 3:00 pm Thursday July 10 Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Thursday July 10 Philippine Standard Time 9:00 pm Thursday July 10 Japanese Standard Time 10:00 pm Thursday July 10 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday July 10

The anime's opening theme song is called "SUPERNOVA," performed by KANA-BOON. Meanwhile, its ending theme song will be called "no man's world," performed by otoha.

Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1?

Asagiri Gen as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

Later, the same anime episode will be available to stream locally on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, Disney+, Netflix, Anime Times, and other streaming services.

As for international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to watch online on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 1 episode 12 recap

Dr. Xeno as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 1 episode 12, titled Reunion, saw Tsukasa, Chrome, Kohaku, and others finally capture Dr. Xeno. While bringing him back to their allies, Chrome got stuck in the tunnel with him. However, just as it seemed like their plan had failed, Chrome thought up a quick plan to help them escape.

Soon after, Senku joined Chrome and others and offered Brody the revival fluid formula as a gesture of goodwill. Later, while Senku and others left for South America, the ones on Perseus negotiated with Brody to create the Corn City in America.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1?

Stanley as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 1, titled Gazing at the Same Moon, will likely focus on the Science Kingdom, as they may have regrets over being separated from each other. While the two teams had their tasks to complete, both might be worried about the other side due to the circumstances.

Additionally, the anime episode could focus on Stanley, who might use everything in his arsenal to get a better idea of where his enemies were headed with Dr. Xeno. Fans can expect him to chase after Senku and others the moment he gets a hint.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More