Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 03, 2025 01:30 GMT
Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Yuu, Nico, Kazuki, and Miwa as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime will debut on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream both locally and internationally.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze, written and illustrated by Aya Hirakawa, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since December 2021. P.A. Works later picked up the series to produce a television anime adaptation.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 release date and time

Miwa, Nico, and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Miwa, Nico, and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and time zones, the episode will likely release on July 9 in most countries worldwide.

The first episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amWednesdayJuly 9
Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amWednesdayJuly 9
British Summer Time4:30 pmWednesdayJuly 9
Central European Summer Time5:30 pmWednesdayJuly 9
Indian Standard Time9:00 pmWednesdayJuly 9
Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmWednesdayJuly 9
Japanese Standard Time12:30 amThursdayJuly 10
Australia Central Standard Time1:00 amThursdayJuly 10
The anime's opening theme song is called "Kimi ni Fusawashii Kiseki." It will be performed by Nichiyoubi no MAISONdes feat. Rei. The anime has yet to announce its ending theme song.

Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1?

Subaru Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Subaru Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11, followed by other television networks like MBS, Sanin Broadcasting, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to stream locally on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Netflix, HULU, ABEMA, U-Next, Lemino, Disney Plus, Anime Times, and others.

As for the international audience, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1?

Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 1 will likely introduce fans to the four main characters of the anime and the plot that surrounds them. Yuu Ayase is the son of the late legendary actress Subaru Ayase. Given his lineage, people placed lots of expectations on Yuu. Unfortunately, unlike his mother, he was talentless.

Soon after Subaru's death, Yuu is transferred to Saika Academy, a prestigious school where students can hone their talents. There, he meets the three emperors of the Saika Academy, the Mikadono sisters, namely Miwa, Nico, and Kazuki, all three of whom were prodigies in shogi, martial arts, and performing arts, respectively.

Miwa, Nico, and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)
Miwa, Nico, and Kazuki as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A.Works)

After Subaru's death, her friend agrees to take her son Yuu in. While Yuu was prepared to fulfill his mother's last wish, which was to build a happy family, it was not long before he realized that Subaru's friend was the father of the Mikadono sisters. This effectively meant that Yuu Ayase was set to start living with the three emperors of the Saika Academy.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

