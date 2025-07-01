Ruri Rocks episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime will broadcast its first episode on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks. Soon after, the same anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ruri Rocks, written and illustrated by Keiichirou Shibuya, is a Japanese manga serialized in Enterbrain's Harta magazine since August 2019. Its chapters have been collected into five compiled volumes. Soon after, the manga was picked up by Studio Bind for a television anime adaptation.

Ruri Rocks episode 1 release date and time

Nagi Arato as seen in the Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might end up being delayed in certain regions.

The first episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday July 6 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday July 6

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday July 6 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday July 6 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday July 6 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday July 6 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday July 6 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday July 6

The anime's opening theme song will be called "Hikari no Sumika," performed by Rei Yasuda. Meanwhile, the ending theme song will be called "Sapphire," performed by Hana Hope.

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 1?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in the Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 1 will first be aired in Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks such as BS11, ABC TV, TV Aichi, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to watch online locally on Prime Video, d Anime Store, ABEMA Premium, HULU, Netflix, Lemino, Anime Times, and others.

As for the international audience, Ruri Rocks episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile for Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series and will broadcast the same on Aniplus Asia.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 1?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in the Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the preview for Ruri Rocks episode 1, the anime's first episode will be called "Collecting minerals for the first time." With that, the anime will likely introduce fans to its plot and characters.

Ruri Tanigawa is a high school girl who loves sparkly things. Amidst this, she falls in love with a crystal pendant at first sight. While she wanted to acquire it, she lacked funds for the same. Hence, she begged her mother to buy her the pendant. When that plan did not work, Ruri decided to head to the mountains and collect the minerals herself.

Nagi Arato as seen in the Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

During this journey, Ruri happens to have a surprise chance encounter with Nagi Arato. She was a graduate student majoring in mineralogy. While she was busy herself, she agrees to help Ruri locate the minerals. This search for garnets at the riverbank with Nagi sees Ruri get overwhelmed by the nature and foster an interest in mineralogy.

