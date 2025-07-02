Chainsaw Man chapter 208: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 will be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga is set to release its upcoming chapter next week. Chainsaw Man manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw Asa Mitaka try to save Denji from the Falling Devil. During this, Yoru took over Asa's body and unleashed her strongest attack using the Tank Devil. While Yoru's attack dealt some damage to the Falling, the devil kept regenerating her body to heal herself.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 release date and time

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 208 will be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday July 8 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday July 8

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday July 8 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday July 8 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday July 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday July 9

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 208?

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While most chapters are hidden behind a paywall, the platforms allow viewers to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which generally allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. It is only after a chapter has been viewed that it gets hidden behind a paywall.

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 recap

Asa Mitaka as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 207, titled Budda Budda Budda Budda, saw Asa Mitaka help Denji think good thoughts to help him out of Falling Devil's control. However, after Denji realized what he had done, he did not think somebody like him deserved to be happy. That's when Asa expressed her desire to make Denji happy. While neither knew how they would do it, Asa suggested that they brainstorm it.

Soon after, Asa switched her focus to the Falling Devil. She knew defeating the devil was a priority and switched places with Yoru to allow the War Devil to unleash her strongest attack. Yoru used Tank Devil's powers to attack the Falling Devil with a barrage of weapons. While the attacks landed on the Falling, the devil regenerated her body.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 208?

War Devil's weapons as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 208 will likely first reveal the Falling Devil's status. While the devil was buried under a large number of weapons, there was a good chance that she survived using her regenerative ability.

Soon after, the manga might focus on War Devil Yoru, who might try to get Denji to think good thoughts and return to the ground. However, considering that there was a good chance for Falling Devil to be still at large, the manga might mostly focus on the battle between the primal fear and War Devil.

