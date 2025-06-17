Chainsaw Man chapter 206: Falling Devil traps Denji as Asa Mitaka comes to his rescue

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 206, the manga saw Denji try to take down the Falling Devil. Unfortunately, as he did not think it through, he was trapped by her Gravity and Thought Manipulation. Amidst this, despite being pinned down by a building, Asa Mitaka came to Denji's rescue.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Fire Devil tell Denji the history behind the Fake Chainsaw Man. There were once two twin siblings who admired Chainsaw Man. However, Denji betrayed them by saving a cat instead of the younger brother when the cockroach devil attacked. Hence, the older brother turned into the Fake Chainsaw Man. Soon after, the Fire Devil presented Denji with another choice, as Yoru was stuck beneath a building while the Falling Devil stood in his way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 206: Asa Mitaka switches with Yoru

Falling Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 206 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 206, titled Chest, Woman, Apology, opened with Denji being distracted by the Falling Devil's chest. However, War Devil Yoru immediately informed him that the entity in front of him was an absurdly strong devil called the Falling Devil. Thus, she asked Denji to be careful and save her first before engaging the devil.

Denji wondered if the Falling Devil would allow this. But surprisingly, she was okay with whatever Denji wished to do as long as he and Yoru stayed away from her way. Just as she claimed that her job was to plunge mankind into an abyss of terror, she used her Gravity Manipulation to levitate the buildings around the town. The citizens were terrified by the developments when Denji decided to slice the Falling Devil.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 206 (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, Denji's plan did not work, as doing so trapped him within the Falling Devil's Thought Manipulation. Denji saw a huge Falling Devil face telling him that he hadn't changed at all since the last time they met. In addition, she expressed that Denji's Chainsaws did not frighten her. Soon after, a man emerged from the Falling Devil's mouth.

While the manga did not confirm the person's identity, it can be presumed that it was none other than the older brother from the Fire Devil's story (Fake Chainsaw Man). The Fake Chainsaw Man wanted Denji to know the sorrow and pain of losing a loved one and blamed Denji for taking someone away from the brothers.

Asa Mitaka and Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 206 (Image via Shueisha)

The manga then depicted child Denji apologizing to the brothers for his actions. As for the real Denji, he reverted from his Chainsaw Man form and started levitating in the sky, repeatedly exclaiming that he was sorry.

Seeing Denji in trouble, Asa Mitaka took back control over her body and prepared to blow away the building on top of her. Yoru tried to stop her, warning her about possibly being blown away too. However, Asa took the risk and blew up the building, freeing herself. Soon after, Asa Mitaka quickly climbed up the surrounding rubble to jump and grab hold of Denji's foot.

