To Be Hero X episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 14 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Simultaneously, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global for global audiences.

The previous episode focused on Loli, a young girl who wanted to become a hero. However, nobody took her seriously because of her "cute" appearance. Suffering from an unfair social prejudice, Loli decided to build a battlesuit. She felt she had to hide her appearance to become a hero.

Although she had successfully built a battlesuit, it didn't give her the ideal result she wanted. Eventually, Loli was offered a chance to work at the Glimmer Lab, a prestigious organization conducting scientific research and development since its inception. At the lab, Loli made a friend who shared the same angst as her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 14.

To Be Hero X episode 14 release date and time

Loli, as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the anime's official platforms and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 14 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 9:30 am JST.

However, because of the time zone differences, many global viewers can catch To Be Hero X episode 14 earlier on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

To Be Hero X episode 14 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, July 5, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 2:30 Am Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 14?

Lucky Cyan, as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 14 on Fuji Television and other local networks. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on U-NEXT and d Anime Store digital sites.

Additionally, anime lovers from North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can stream To Be Hero X episode 14 on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, Bilibili Global will stream the series in selected regions.

To Be Hero X episode 13 recap

Loli works out in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode kicked off with a young girl working out at a gym, with a trainer helping her. After clearing a few sets, she received a water bottle from her trainer. Interestingly, she lost her cap while collecting the bottle. As soon as that happened, her long, pink hair became visible.

Others at the gym thought she was too cute for the gym. Resultantly, the girl's Trust Value plummeted, and she became angry. Afterward, the episode delved into a flashback to reveal the girl's origin. According to the episode, the pink-haired girl named Loli was fascinated by Liu Yuwen's graduation speech.

Since then, she has wanted to become a hero and serve society. However, when she told her mother about it, she brushed it off. Rather, Loli's mother gushed over her daughter's cuteness and recorded a video of her saying she wanted to be a hero. Loli was irked by her mother's response and wondered why no one took her seriously.

Loli helps Da Xiong (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Twelve years later, the situation remained the same; Loli was still considered cute and the subject of her mother's adoration. However, the girl resented being treated as such. The episode also delved into a flashback and showed her courageous spirit, as she saved her friend, Da Xiong, from a bully.

Nevertheless, Loli realized that she could never achieve her dream as long as people recognized her as a cute person. She considered cutting off her long hair for a moment. However, she quickly retracted that thought, as she refused to change herself for others.

At that moment, Loli saw a news report on TV about FOMO officially ending its partnership with DJ Shindig hero. According to the episode, DJ Shinding was the top-ranking hero fifteen years ago. However, his performance faltered since then. Seeing DJ Shindig's appearance, Loli realized she had to hide her face to become a hero.

Loli's battlesuit in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As such, the girl decided to build a battlesuit, since she was already adept at fiddling with technology. She headed to a lab downstairs and worked with various instruments to create a battlesuit. Wearing her new identity, Hero Loli embarked on a mission to shatter the stereotypes.

Elsewhere, a girl was chased by a creepy person. She hid in an alley and desperately sought help. At that moment, Loli arrived at the scene. Loli assured the girl that she would help her. However, she couldn't do much against a formidable opponent. Eventually, Loli's helmet came off.

As soon as the unknown person saw Loli's actual face, he became embarrassed and left. Meanwhile, the other girl was surprised to see a "cute girl" under the battlesuit. The remark somehow pained Loli, and she left. After returning home, she discovered that her father had found out about her inventions.

Loli at the Glimmer Lab (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Loli's father told her not to indulge in such fantasies. Rather, if she truly wanted to build something, she could do so at their Glimmer Lab. Loli was thrilled by such an offer. Interestingly, her childhood friend, Da Xiong, worked at the lab. He showed her around the Lab premises and explained how it had been operational since Year 16.

At the Glimmer Lab, Loli surprisingly met the same girl from the other night. The girl named Wang Nuonuo was delighted to see Loli and explained that she worked at the lab as an engineer. Loli and Wang quickly became friends and opened up to each other about their struggles. Apparently, Wang went through the same societal prejudice because of her good looks.

Wang, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Initially, she was posted as a receptionist at the lab, despite having excellent qualifications. Later, Loli's father discovered her talent and guided her transfer. That's why, Wang looked up to Loli's father and called him a good man. Later, the duo went out for a drink. Interestingly, they saw the same person from the other night peeking at them from the other section of the street.

Loli sketched a puke face on the glassboard with ketchup and asked Wang to make fun of the person. Afterward, the duo returned to the lab. Wang told Loli that she had to become a hero. Meanwhile, DJ Shindig unexpectedly entered the Glimmer Lab. The episode ended with the former top-ranked hero ready to start a "party."

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 14?

As evident from the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 14 will focus on DJ Shindig's carnage at the Glimmer Lab.

Apparently, the scientists at the Lab have been experimenting on a secret project, which the former top-ranked hero wants to expose. On the other hand, To Be Hero X episode 14 preview video reveals that Loli's father wants his daughter to explore more fields of science than be fixated on becoming a hero.

He doesn't want his daughter to tread on a risky path. Moreover, the To Be Hero X episode 14 preview video shows a fight scene between Loli and DJ Shindig.

