The lost battle between Shanks and Prince Loki could reshape everything we know about Elbaph in One Piece

One Piece holds countless secrets, but the lost battle between Shanks and Prince Loki may be the one that changes how fans see Elbaph forever. Six years ago, the fight between the "Fated Red-Haired" Emperor and the "Accursed Prince" echoed like thunder, with Shanks' Griffin going against Loki's Serpent in a fight; it probably lasted days.

Their battle, described as being as intense as the greatest duels in pirate history, remains shrouded in mystery. But if their battle actually changed an entire island, its effects on the future of Elbaph may be much greater than anyone can imagine.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Shanks and Loki's fight could change everything we know about Elbaph in One Piece

Shanks fought Luffy six years before the current timeline (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, the battle between Shanks and Loki touches on ancient Norse parallels, hidden island secrets, and the deep bond between giants and pirates in Oda’s lore. It has hung over the story for six years as a shadow in the timeline, but the consequences of this mythic duel can extend far deeper than the mere collision of blades and will.

The fight between Shanks, the "Fated Red-Haired Emperor," and Loki, the "Accursed Prince of Elbaph," is not merely a pirate battle. It could be that single hidden event that justifies how Elbaph's leadership, its bond with the World Government, and its contribution to the ultimate war may be utterly different from what we anticipate.

First, look at the battlefield itself. If the duel happened on Raijin Island—a land where thunder and lightning rule eternally—it suggests a setting worthy of two Conqueror’s Haki users tearing the sky apart, just as Roger and Whitebeard did. A storm-laden island fits the scale of this fight: raw energy unleashed by Shanks’s Gryphon blade and Loki’s supposed serpent-like style.

Raijin Island as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fight may have forever changed the climate of the island, making it a symbol of the unresolved animosity and aspirations left by their conflict. If this is true, it speaks of the horrible power that Loki has in One Piece, which would put Elbaph's fighters among the strongest countries in the New World.

But the duel's influence runs deeper than physical scars on the landscape. The backstory implies a conversation prior to the battle, where Shanks accuses Loki of something regarding Prince Harald's status. If Loki did actually kill Harald—his own father and a possible ruler of Elbaph—this reveals a royal betrayal that might account for why the leadership of Elbaph is divided.

Shanks' binding of Loki may symbolize how he kept Elbaph from falling fully into Loki’s hands. This one battle could have delayed Loki’s takeover, leaving Elbaph’s throne contested for years.

The difference in Shanks and Loki’s ideals could ignite Elbaph’s civil war

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

There is also the unresolved tension between their ideals in One Piece. Shanks accepted Roger’s death, seeing the bigger picture. Loki, on the other hand, avenges what he perceives as betrayal from the previous generation. This ideological conflict is what could happen if Loki were to return and take Elbaph by force.

He can mobilize younger giants, who are betrayed by pacts with the World Government, to rebel against whatever peace Shanks attempted to uphold. This lost war subsequently became a seed for civil war. It informs us that Elbaph isn't merely the "strongest nation of warriors" but a country divided by vengeance, ambition, and ancient Norse resentments.

Shanks tied up Loki in Elbaph (Image via Shueisha)

These mythic analogs do not end there. The rope symbolism—Shanks tying up Loki in One Piece like Tyr tied Fenrir with Gleipnir—may reveal how Shanks employs Haki in unusual ways, perhaps even suggesting ancient methods linked to Joy Boy. Some speculate that Shanks's powerful Conqueror's Haki can "bind" or subdue monstrosities' wills as if securing away a sinister prankster.

This alignment with Norse myths fits with how Oda typically incorporates folklore into One Piece. The "serpent" symbolism of Loki and the "Griffon" sword of Shanks are echoes of the constant conflict between order and chaos in myths.

Then there’s the strange real-world detail: the “dog shank” rope and beef shank, nicknamed Thor’s hammer. Oda enjoys subtle puns and wordplay. If the Elbaph giants have ancient traditions that regard their leaders as avatars of Norse deities, the imagery of the "hammer" or "shank" connects Shanks to ritualistic purposes.

Beating up Loki perhaps conferred upon Shanks an implicit right to maintain Elbaph in a state of neutrality or allegiance to him rather than the World Government. This would explain why the giants were never fully seen at Marineford, despite their strength—they were caught in an internal crisis sparked by Loki’s betrayal and Shanks’s intervention.

If this duel resurfaces in the final saga, its consequences could shift the entire power balance. Loki may return to reclaim his throne. This will bring with him the full might of the young giants. Shanks's Red Hair Pirates may be compelled to disclose the actual motive for hiding Elbaph's secrets: the giants' knowledge of the Void Century and connections to the ancient weapons.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, the lost battle is not merely history—it is a time bomb waiting to explode. Once it is finally exposed, it has the potential to transform Elbaph from a mere warrior island to a central stage for the final war.

This secret fight also adds weight to Shanks’s mythos. He is regarded by many as the peacemaker of Emperors, yet we find him making tough decisions here: binding dangerous enemies and shouldering burdens such as Roger once did. Prince Loki, on the other hand, is more than a trickster prince.

