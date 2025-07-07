One Piece chapter 1154 confirms the manga's July 2025 release schedule

The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1154, scheduled to be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, have started circulating online. It confirms that the manga will not go on a break after the release. This means fans will get at least two continuous chapters in the month of July.

The leak comes from @pewpiece on X, a popular and reliable source known for providing quick and accurate information about the series.

Latest spoilers confirm that there is no break after One Piece chapter 1154

After One Piece chapter 1154, the manga will not go on a break—as confirmed by @pewpiece on X. This means chapter 1155 will be out on July 21, 2025. The fresh news finally puts to rest any worries that fans might have had on the heels of the recent break after chapter 1153, confirming that the beloved manga will be moving forward with a new chapter right after the previous week's chapter was released on July 14, 2025.

This disclosure alters expectations for readers who followed along with past cycles that anticipated a break after two continuous break-release cycles. Instead, Oda seems to be keeping the wheels rolling, to the relief of devoted supporters who crave more stories without interruptions.

Loki's past will continue without a break after One Piece chapter 1154 (Image via Shueisha)

The reaction demonstrates the community's excitement and appreciation of the unpredictable chapter, especially as it descends deeper into the lore of Elbaf and that already emotional story anchoring the character of Loki's origin. There is a sense that an element of technical "flow" to the storyline has developed without a break.

Experienced readers are aware that One Piece has had extended breaks throughout its final saga in Weekly Shōnen Jump, partly due to Oda's cautious planning to conserve his health and ensure quality. Skipping a break here implies that Oda considers the events in One Piece chapter 1154 too important to take off, practically full of secrets or cliffhangers.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Chapter 1153 has laid the groundwork for Loki's early struggles, which include sensational birth circumstances and political drama surrounding Elbaf and the World Government. Since there is no break ahead, fans should anticipate One Piece chapter 1154 to dive even deeper, likely revealing the conclusion of Loki's flashback, maybe solidifying his tragic outcome or upcoming battle.

