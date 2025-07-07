Elbaph's time dilation in One Piece might be a result of a planet wide geological phenomenon, and it makes perfect sense

One Piece has fascinated its audience for decades with hidden truths from its expansive, unusual islands, but the time dilation of Elbaph might be the strangest one yet. There is a theory that the people experiencing time loss in Elbaph are not merely part of local folklore; it may be an actual geological phenomenon that occurs planet-wide.

If the Pole Shift theory is accurate, then the mysterious time dimension of Elbaph might be due to large shifts in the world's magnetic fields and gravity pulling on how people psychologically see time. This type of anomaly would not only tie into the genesis of the Giants but potentially change the way fans mentally view the entire One Piece world.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Elbaph's time dilation works in One Piece, explored

Shanks and Gaban's conversation in One Piece hints at Elbaph's time dilation (Image via Shueisha)

Several One Piece fans have noticed that time seems to pass strangely for those who spend extended periods in Elbaph. At first glance, this appears to be folklore related to the island's immense size, since Elbaph is inhabited by giants whose enormity could play havoc with a human's perception of time.

However, such a superficial explanation does not entirely account for why visitors find themselves losing days or even years while residing among the giants. A more profound, planet-wide explanation might actually make more sense.

That is where the theory of the Pole Shift enters into. It suggests that the One Piece world underwent an immense axial shift—its orbital poles shifted about 45 degrees from the equilibrium position. The story provides hints that appear to fit well with the theory, like in the chapter 1056 scene when the compass points South-West, and not True North.

Logpose as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This detail alone suggests that the planet's magnetic field is distorted. To navigate beyond Elbaph, pirates need a Polestar Log Pose, rather than a regular Log Pose, since ordinary compasses no longer align with True North. This change in the direction of the magnetic force suggests that the planet's gravitational and magnetic fields have undergone a radical change overall.

Such a change would lead to enormous geological and atmospheric disturbance. It would initiate tectonic movement and gravity fluctuations. These are the conditions that would have a profound impact on life on the planet, which is why animals like giants are possible in the first place.

The planet-wide Pole Shift could also explain the enormous size of the giants in One Piece

Pole Shift may have also affected the size of the giants in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Greater gravity and different oxygen levels could cause life forms to grow into abnormal sizes. Higher gravity and varying levels of oxygen would universally influence living beings to become extraordinarily large.

Elbaph underwent this and transformed its population of giants to be treated as more than just nature's aberration, but rather the natural outcome of the planet's geological abnormality. The position of the island of Elbaph within a strange gravitational pocket might influence the circadian rhythms of humans.

The size of the environment, enormous buildings, and the giants might make the brain lose its sense of distance and motion. As a result, people might experience illusions of time slowing down. Tourists don't keep track of how long they are in a place because their internal clocks do not synchronize with the rest of the world's normal flow of time.

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

This distorted sense can also be connected to the giants' origins themselves. The concept that the geologic disruption of the world created these giant creatures is another fact of One Piece's world-building. Elbaph's position as the so-called "North-most" island is even more ironic when the island itself might not even be in the actual North anymore.

Due to the axial shift, its position is deceptive on any standard map. The Pole Shift theory, therefore, recasts what we think about the island's past and the giants' endurance in such a harsh climate.

Interestingly, these geologic forces relate to other plotlines. For example, the rivalry between Shanks and Buggy often includes debates about which pole is correct—North or South. If the world’s poles did indeed shift, their arguments gain a new layer of meaning, hinting that they may hold keys to understanding the planet’s true nature.

Moreover, Kid’s Devil Fruit power, which manipulates magnetic fields, might be more important than fans first realized. If the magnetic fields are unstable as a result of the Pole Shift, Kid might be able to control or manipulate these anomalies, allowing him an opportunity to re-enter the picture with added meaning.

Final thoughts

Dorry and Brogy (Image via Toei Animation)

This One Piece theory suggests Elbaph’s strange time dilation results from a planet-wide Pole Shift that disturbs magnetic fields and gravity. The shift explains the reason people lose track of time at Elbaph, as disturbed gravity and sufficiently large structures distort human perception.

This strange variable ties into the origins of the giants because the same altered conditions could allow life to grow to immense proportions. The theory further gives greater context for compass anomalies, the tension between Shanks and Buggy, and Kid's powers as a wielder of magnetism, leading the fanbase to reconsider much of the One Piece world.

