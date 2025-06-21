"His best friend..." — Shanks' latest comment about Buggy in One Piece chapter has left fans deeply emotional

One Piece fans were left breathless by Shanks' latest comment about Buggy in chapter 1152, and it is clear to see why. In a moment of nostalgia with Gaban, a younger Shanks recalls a time when he gained some ridiculous notion about recreating a pirate crew with Buggy. Before he could dive deeper, Gaban swiftly stopped him and reminded Shanks about his life being something much bigger than it ever could be with Buggy, calling Shanks the "Child of Destiny."

This one small moment, filled with nostalgia and unfulfilled potential, was enough to stir up an emotional uproar online. The quiet admiration Shanks possesses for Buggy and that inherent weight of what could have been, had fans all clutching their chests, recognizing the real history, meaning, and unspoken mutual respect between two legendary pirates.

Disclaimer: The article may include spoilers from the latest One Piece manga.

How fans reacted to Shanks' latest comment about Buggy in the latest One Piece chapter

The new One Piece chapter has left fans greatly touched, particularly because of Shanks' sentimental line about Buggy. While the scene was brief, the implication has sent ripples through the fan base.

Fans were surprised to see Shanks be so blunt about having dreamt of a pirate crew together with Buggy. That line has actually changed the perspective of readers towards their friendship, and it wasn't simply for comic relief—Shanks really looked up to Buggy as his best friend.

"His best friend…," a fan said.

"It literally means Shanks isn't a pirate, he is on a mission," another fan described.

"I LOVE people finally waking up to the Shuggy agenda, " another fan commented.

Some fans brought up their short reunion in Marineford, now viewing it differently. Shanks sweeping aside small talk and telling it had been a while since they met wasn't indifference—it was regret. The memory of that moment now weighs heavily, as it's obvious Shanks still misses the man who had been brother to him.

Others interpreted this dialogue as a clue that Shanks never really committed to the life of piracy in the classical sense. To them, the fact that he did consider sailing with Buggy before deciding on something else validates that he was on a higher mission all along, one probably related to the enigmatic "Child of Destiny" tag applied by Gaban in the same chapter.

"It’s not that hard to understand. He wanted Shanks to follow in Roger’s footsteps and become the next pirate king. His decision to not go after the One Piece broke Buggy’s heart and he never forgave him for it," a fan explained.

"Imagine if buggy had joined shank's crew as his right hand man," another fan said.

Dedicated fans of Buggy were especially shaken, as they remembered how devastated he was when Shanks did not pursue the One Piece. It was not just a disagreement—it destroyed their friendship. The remark, ten years after the death of Roger, attests to Buggy's bitterness being based on real heartbreak. Shanks' words not only reveal nostalgia—they express yearning for a friendship that never got fixed.

Finally, some fans imagined what could have been. If Buggy had taken Shanks up on his offer and become his right-hand man, the entire history of One Piece may have been altered. The emotional impact of that one line demonstrates just how multi-faceted the story actually is—making a joke pair of decades become one of the most tragic missed opportunities in the series.

Final thoughts

Shanks and Buggy were part of Roger's crew in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks' comment to have a pirate crew with Buggy in One Piece chapter 1152 made fans emotional. This short moment, combined with Gaban referring to Shanks as the "Child of Destiny," evoked immense nostalgia and longing. Many now interpret their Marineford encounter as Shanks in secret grieving a lost relationship.

Fans think that this confirms that Shanks was never just a regular pirate but a person on a bigger quest. Buggy's sorrow about Shanks' decisions now looks more heartbreaking, and the scene has redefined their relationship as one of the series' most emotional what-ifs.

