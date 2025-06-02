Imu's abilities in latest One Piece spoilers may be inspired by this beloved movie

One Piece chapter 1150 offers shocking hints of an evolution in Imu’s powers: devilish transformations, soul-binding contracts, and monsters born of dreams straight out of a nightmare! However, what is generating the most buzz for fans is not the sheer power; it is the total resemblance to One Piece Movie 6: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island.

In the movie, the Baron is possessed by a demonic plant named Lily Carnation, who is parasitic, and similar to Imu’s possession of Gunko. Both wield twisted false paradises and illusions through suffering. This 2005 film, also sometimes seen as the darkest of the series, might be the source material for Imu’s twisted abilities—and potentially a subtle nod to Queen Lili’s own demise during the Void Century.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the latest One Piece chapter.

How Imu's abilities in the latest One Piece spoilers may be inspired by One Piece Movie 6: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island, explained

Imu's powers in One Piece chapter 1150 spoilers are reminiscent of an unexpected influence from the franchise's past: One Piece Movie 6: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island. The horror and parasitic influences may not be a coincidence, but a direct reflection of Imu's image.

There are significant parallels in the way Imu possesses bodies, controls revived warriors, and is empowered by the demon-like entity. These similarities between Imu and the villainous Lily Carnation are too aligned to be mere coincidence.

Baron Omatsuri is basically a pawn for a demonic, plant-like entity called Lily Carnation. This creature had promised to revive the Baron's fallen crew, the Red Arrow Pirates, if it supplied it with living sacrifices.

Baron Omatsuri as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Broken and desperate, the Baron agreed. Similarly, in One Piece chapter 1150, Imu possesses Gunko and "revives" the fallen warriors Brogy and Dorry, granting these warriors demonic power and supernatural strength in exchange for the warriors' lifetimes. The already-downplayed idea of a "Devil's Contract" for power is almost exact to the movie, which requires that one's autonomy, or soul, is the cost of power.

The parallels become sharper with the consideration that Baron Omatsuri is also a vessel, like Gunko. Lily Carnation uses the Baron’s body as a medium to realize its horrors. In the manga, Imu utilizes Gunko as a vessel, and additionally, it has transformed Gunko’s body with bat-like wings, a tail, and a trident, which are all visual elements associated with demons.

It isn’t clear whether this form represents a separate entity from Gunko or if Gunko was fully undercut altogether, however, the symbolic elements aim to correlate closely with Baron’s possession.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lily Carnation’s capacity to absorb and duplicate abilities also finds reflection in Imu’s recent tricks. In the film, Lily absorbed the Straw Hats’ abilities and used them to attack first. In chapter 1150, Brogy develops power and wings, horns and strength that suggest a transformation beyond resurrection; it is empowerment through absorbing and controlling. Like Lily, Imu is also wielding a “book” to summon weapons and monsters, confirming the otherworldly, ritualistic aspect to this magic system.

The terror in both narratives is not solely based on resurrection or power—it's control. In the movie, Lily Carnation's "resurrected" crew were all puppets without will. In the manga, Imu turns Brogy and Dorry into devils and underlings, robbing them of a portion of their lifetime and quite possibly their free will.

Expand Tweet

They even seem to laugh happily at their new shape, an evil parody of acceptance, perhaps foreshadowing some manner of mind control or soul transformation, as Lily's presence affected the Baron's men.

Then there's the twist of dreams and amnesia. In the anime, once Lily is defeated, the Straw Hats are restored but have no memories. It's like their whole life within the parasitic system was wiped out. In chapter 1150, readers observe Gunko's memories come back to her—implying Imu might have downplayed or wiped out portions of her consciousness. This ties in heavily with Lily Carnation's manipulation of memory and identity.

Expand Tweet

The Nightmare Holes of One Piece chapter 1150 that spawn monsters ad infinitum are spiritually akin to Lily's forest of illusions and suffering. Both worlds give rise to beings born of nightmares, fleshly forms of darkness. And both have time, memory, and reality warp at the whim of a parasitic master. These dream beasts in the manga—beasts that don't know death—are similar to the undead puppet crew of the Baron, who were immortal and emotionally empty.

Even visually, there are callbacks. Lily Carnation's last appearance showers Luffy with arrows—just like Gunko/Imu utilizes arrows and tridents. It might be foreshadowing a later fight where Luffy has to endure this arrow attack again, this time upgraded and amplified through Imu's demonic arsenal.

Lily Carnation as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Another layer is the connection between Lily and Vivi’s voice actress—subtle, but potentially deliberate. Vivi’s ancestor, Queen Lili, is directly linked to the Void Century and Imu. Casting the same voice actress for Lily Carnation could have been Oda’s way of planting a seed long ago about a future betrayal or possession tied to the Nefertari lineage.

Final thoughts

The parallels between the movie Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island and One Piece chapter 1150 are too powerful to overlook. Imu's demonic evolution, use of puppets, effect of soul-binding powers, and memory manipulation all mirror the dark legacy of Lily Carnation.

If Oda is referencing this film, it may indicate Imu's true nature is far more ancient and parasitic than fans have imagined. Whether it be a reference, inspiration, or coincidence, the implications speak to an issue that is repeating itself, but now this nightmare is at a global scale.

