The One Piece anime has Boruto beat in one major area (& Vincent Chansard's latest interview proves it)

The One Piece anime has long been remarkable in the shonen category, but new developments illustrate how far it's leaving behind peers such as Boruto in major areas of creative input. While both shows have provided dramatic transformations, such as Gear 5 and Baryon Mode, how these are animated on screen demonstrates a stark contrast. Thanks to creative guidance and hardworking personnel, One Piece is revolutionizing the way anime does over-the-top power-ups. And a recent quote from one animator has given a glimpse into why this is being made possible.

In an interview with Patreon-exclusive One Piece community figure Brago D. Ace, animator Vincent Chansard, who has contributed to both Boruto and One Piece, assured that freedom of creativity is the key area in which One Piece anime stands out. Recalling his experience working on Gear 5 Luffy, Chansard said Luffy's abilities, being bound only by imagination, grant animators unprecedented freedom.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece and Boruto anime/manga.

How One Piece anime beats Boruto in freedom of creativity, explained

One Piece anime surpasses Boruto in terms of creative freedom, particularly evident through its animation method. One Piece animator proved this superiority in an interview between Brago D. Ace and animator Vincent Chansard. Chansard, having worked on both shows, reported that the process of animating Luffy's Gear 5 transformation provides creative freedom unlike anything else.

He called it a dream for animators, as Luffy's powers, with imagination being the only limit, provide scope for unlimited possibilities in animation. In contrast, he considered Boruto's Baryon Mode to be limiting, because it follows a specific set of structure.

Chansard's feelings are shared in the larger animation industry. Gear 5's styling, based on vintage cartoons such as Tom and Jerry, subverts traditional anime standards by the use of exaggerated features and movements defying the laws of physics. This has given animators leeway to innovate with their dynamic visuals, making some of the most imaginative sequences in the series.

One Piece episode 1071 demonstrates such creativity, where scenes of Luffy controlling his surroundings in unforeseen manners, such as turning the earth into rubber or producing objects out of thin air, not only create more visual appeal but also are indicative of the artistic expression of the animators.

On the other hand, Boruto animation is more linear, concentrating on realistic portrayals of power-ups and fight sequences. Though technically proficient, it is not as whimsical and creative as the recent episodes of One Piece. This contrast highlights One Piece's dedication to creative experimentation, providing a platform where animators can unleash their full creative potential.

Final thoughts

One Piece's commitment to creative freedom has created a new standard of excellence in modern anime production. With Gear 5 Luffy serving as a narrative and visual catalyst, the anime provides its animators with an endless playground, something Boruto's more structured foundations simply cannot achieve.

As Vincent Chansard confirmed, Luffy's transformation provides innovation at every shot, giving birth to bravely expressive and iconic sequences. This exceptional synergy of concept character and animator expression is precisely what keeps One Piece anime an expanding masterpiece, in contrast to the lag in creativity and exploration of Boruto.

