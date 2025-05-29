One Piece anime's preview of Young Gol D. Roger reminds fans of a Popular Black Clover character

One Piece has recently unveiled a preview featuring a young Gol D. Roger, sparking excitement among fans. Fans reacted to Gol D. Roger's youthful, rugged features and confident attitude by comparing him to the Yami Sukehiro character from the Black Clover. Fans stated the similarities between the characters are uncanny considering the builds of both characters, their intense eyes, and the presence they hold in the physical space of the series.

Ad

The similarities sparked fans to share their thoughts about the series, thinking deeply about the comparisons between the series. Both stories also have strong themes of leadership and strength across the narrative.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece and Black Clover manga/anime.

How fans reacted to Young Gol D. Roger's preview in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The recent teaser of young Gol D. Roger in the One Piece anime has sparked quite a response from fans, primarily because of how much he looks like Yami Sukehiro from Black Clover. There have been conversations everywhere from Reddit to X (formerly Twitter) about the resemblance, with fans commenting on their strong looks and general presence.

Many fans jokingly speculated that if Yami hadn't become a Magic Knight and instead chosen to become a pirate, he would look very much like the young Roger from the trailer, and this led to some fans being shocked and impressed by the resemblance, but also surprised by the similarity.

Ad

"Yami if he became a pirate instead of landing in the clover continent," a fan mentioned.

"Literally bar for bar just with a different art style LMAO," someone expressed.

"bro looks exactly like Yami Sukehiro," wrote another fan about Young Gol D. Roger,

However, not all of the reactions have even been positive. Some fans also mentioned that they were worried about the similarities, with some even saying the character design of young Roger looks too much like Yami's character.

Ad

There were some comments that implied the creators were not very original, with some sarcastically mentioning that neither character had any distinguishing features. One fan made the comment that it looked literally the same, with slightly different character design, when referring to young Roger's design.

"Now i see the resemblance," a fan described.

"He is about to cut through dimensions," a fan mentioned while compairing him with Yami.

Ad

"he looks like a shanks ace hybrid which is funny," remarked a fan.

In addition to Yami comparisons, other fans compared Roger when he was young to characters within the One Piece world itself. There are fans who explain that, because Roger looked young, they were reminded of Shanks and threw around silly theories about family ties. Others have expressed a similarity between Roger and Ace.

These diverse responses highlight the enthusiastic investment of the One Piece community. While some value the nostalgia and intertextual aspects of the preview, others look for more unique and groundbreaking character designs. The debate speaks to a larger discussion of creativity and originality in long-form shows.

Ad

Final thoughts

Gol D. Roger in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The preview of young Gol D. Roger in the One Piece anime has achieved more than merely revealing what the Pirate King looked like as a young man—it created a cross-fandom conversation. While many fans celebrated the visual throwback and joked about Roger being Yami in another life, others were curious about the originality of the design.

Ad

That said, the conversations proved how invested people are in One Piece and Black Clover, regardless of whether or not you take it as homage or coincidence. Either way, the comparison was a new and interesting addition to Roger's past.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More