Oda may have hinted at Mosa's identity in One Piece through this forgotten manga villain (& its connection to Imu is wild)

One Piece has always embraced the use of mythology, history, and obscure fiction to build its sprawling narrative, and again, fans are back to their wild speculations of a mysterious character, Mosa. While Mosa is still vague in the background, flashbacks and visual cues have gotten fans thinking harder again, especially after their brief connection to Loki and the circumstances of the Holy Land.
One theory gaining attention suggests that Mosa is based on an old manga villain from Silver Fang: The Shooting Star Gin, whose main antagonist is a bear named Mosa. Given Scopper Gaban running into a bear, Oda's fascination with much Happier Wolf Imagery like Yamcha's Wolf Fang Fist, and the Biblical parallels to Moses and Mosaic Law, this old name could link right to Imu, or even be Imu.
Silver Fang subtly hints at Mosa's identity in One Piece
Eiichiro Oda has long been infamous for planting large plot seeds years in advance before they bloom. One Piece just shook off the moniker Mosa. Although to some, it might be nothing more than a throwaway mention, closer examination reveals this has the potential to be one of Oda's most devious teases to date.
A brief mention of this mysterious figure in a flashback with Scopper and Loki has sent theory buffs over the edge. And lo and behold, Mosa may not be a background name after all—it could be Oda's tribute to an overlooked manga villain with some strong mythological, biblical, and even Imu ties.
Many in the One Piece fandom think that Mosa may be someone the viewers already recognize—Jarul of Elbaf, the Missing Mermaid Princess, the Owl Bilbo, the "flame-marked man," a devoted servant of Imu, or even Imu himself. With this broad list of possibilities, one can see how cryptic Mosa truly is and how this theory holds up. The craziest possibility is that Mosa may be a bear.
This isn't arbitrary. In the 1980s manga Silver Fang: The Shooting Star Gin by Yoshihiro Takahashi, the primary antagonist is a terrifying bear known as Mosa. The manga revolves around dog clans warring with wild beasts, particularly this bear.
Oda has been observed to be inspired by older manga, and Silver Fang is distinctly an influence where clan politics, symbolism of animals, and soap-operatic loyalty tracks are concerned. There's a scene in One Piece in which Scopper passes by a bear-like monster on his way to encountering Luffy and the crew—is that bear Mosa?
Loki, being the prince of Elbaf, is also heavily invested. He's known to laugh like a dog, and it comes with the theory that Fenrir, the fearsome wolf of Norse mythology, inspired him.
The claw marks in the Elbaf castle and Loki’s connection to Mosa give more substance to this animal symbolism. It’s also worth noting that Oda's favorite Dragon Ball character is Yamcha, famous for using Wolf Fang Fist. That wolf-based fighting could be mirrored in Loki’s own abilities if he has a dog or wolf-based Devil Fruit.
The connection between Owls and Mosa in One Piece
The other name, Mosa, is eerily close to Moses, the prophet of the Jews who took them out of Egypt and was the recipient of the Mosaic Law. Owls and other birds, in that law, were considered unclean and off-limits. This is where Bilbo the Owl comes into the theory.
In One Piece, Bilbo could symbolize forbidden knowledge, like that within the Ohara books. He may even be attached to the flame-marked man, perhaps as his familiar. The vacant chair usually sitting beside the marked man may be Bilbo's resting place.
If dug deeper, Moses received stone tablets too, just like the marked man has the last stone poneglyph. This sort of parallel is not a coincidence; Oda tends to draw from religion and mythology. Is Bilbo perhaps Mosa? Perhaps. Or is perhaps Mosa the marked man himself, now the keeper of Void Century knowledge, forbidden like the birds of Mosaic Law.
How Mosa could be Imu themself, explained
The most interesting theory, though, is that Mosa is Imu. Or at least Imu's former self, or an identity she employed when she manipulated things behind the scenes. In one of the pivotal flashbacks, Mosa calls Loki regarding something that has happened, and Loki responds by saying that he would've brought chaos if he had been present.
If Mosa were Imu, then this scene would have occurred just before Imu took over Gunko. The chronology works: the Holy Land was ablaze, Loki was tense, and Imu might have been manipulating things from the shadows.
Why would Imu do that? Simple—manipulation is Imu's game. Getting people to trust them, laying out traps, and destroying resistance is their method. If Loki hadn't cooperated as Imu's puppet, it would be the reason Gunko/Imu beat him down so ruthlessly, just like Brook was once defeated for not yielding.
Imu might have initially wanted to capture Elbaf without war by employing Loki. But after being rejected, they ended up capturing it by force.
Final thoughts
One Piece may have given a huge clue about Mosa's identity, and fans are convinced the name is not coincidental. The most trending theory connects Mosa to an old manga villain—a bear from Silver Fang: The Shooting Star Gin.
This may explain Scopper's encounter with a bear, and is also connected to Oda's known love for animal symbolism and myth. Others argue Mosa is connected to Moses and Mosaic Law, and they point to Bilbo the Owl and forbidden knowledge. Some even believe Mosa is Imu in disguise—acting in the background, manipulating people and events before the Gunko takeover.
