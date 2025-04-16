Loki's biggest inspiration may come from One Piece's biggest Shueisha competitor

One Piece has seen the introduction of many mysterious characters, but few as unsettling as Loki of Elbaph. His Accursed Prince status, and self-proclaimation as the Sun God, are already layered with enough symbolism, but an even more reserved piece of design— his blindfold— raises more questions than it answers.

Ad

Although Eiichiro Oda is famous for taking ideas from other worldwide mythologies and pop culture inspirations, a blindfolded horned creature might have more than just deeper origins in another Shueisha giant.

Naruto's Ten Tails, in its natural husk state, is a gigantic beast with a horned outline and a clear blindfolded look. Given that both series are published under the same umbrella, this might be an indication of an unexpected visual parallel.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Explaining how Loki's biggest inspiration may come from Naruto, One Piece's biggest Shueisha competitor

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Loki's biggest source of inspiration could be from Naruto, the biggest Shueisha rival for One Piece. One Piece introduced Loki as the enigmatic character whose eyes were always covered in bandages. The design isn't merely one of style— it could potentially hold deeper symbolism.

Ad

Although Oda is recognized for his creativity, he sometimes gets creative through hidden means by paying tribute to other creators. Among them is Masashi Kishimoto— the creator of Naruto— who holds a special position. The two are long-time friends and rivals. They have often had their stories mirror each other in unanticipated ways.

Loki wears a blindfold, is chained, has a mythic title, and inspires terror among his kind. These characteristics strongly resemble a creature from the Naruto universe— the Ten Tails. This may or may not be a coincidence.

Ad

The Ten Tails, in its natural husk form, is a bound, blindfolded individual sealed away like a statue. It is monstrous, ancient, and divine in form. It is chaos and power personified. The parallels to Loki, although subtle, are hard to ignore.

Ten Tails in the husk state (Image via Pierrot)

The Ten Tails has an origin rooted in celestial mythology. It began as a God Tree that produced the chakra fruit. Kaguya Otsutsuki consumed the fruit, becoming the first wielder of chakra. She later birthed two sons, Hagoromo and Hamura.

Ad

When Kaguya turned hostile, the brothers sealed her away. The divine tree responded with rage, and transformed into the Ten Tails. To prevent disaster, the brothers sealed it within a statue and sent it to the moon. The form of the statue is chained and blindfolded— just like Loki.

This husk form is not the Ten Tails’ final stage. It later becomes the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path. In that form, it sprouts multiple eyes. These eyes open progressively, symbolizing awakening and chaos. This evolution is reminiscent of the idea of a sealed weapon slowly unleashing its forms. Loki could be following the same pattern. Perhaps those bandages on his eyes are not for hiding, but for isolation. If removed, something more powerful might awaken.

Ad

Ten Tails as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Loki also shares other traits with the Ten Tails. Both figures are imprisoned. Both are feared. Both are connected to ancient power. Loki is said to have killed his own father to obtain a Devil Fruit. He calls himself the “Sun God” and claims he will “end the world.”

Ad

These are not simple delusions, they sound prophetic. In the world of One Piece, titles and foreshadowing carry weight. If Loki is more than just a prince— if he is a weapon or a force meant to awaken— then his design may be a silent hint toward something bigger.

The chains around Loki’s legs are another important symbol. Chains in both Naruto and One Piece often represent suppression. For the Ten Tails, they were a necessary seal to prevent disaster. In Loki’s case, it may be the same. The visual language between both characters is eerily consistent. Horns, blindfolds, restraints, and an unnatural aura of dread.

Ad

Chained Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

This theory extends even further when exploring the idea of ancient weapons. One Piece has three known weapons: Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus. Pluton is often described as a warship, but little else is confirmed.

Ad

What if Pluton is not just a ship, but something that must be awakened or controlled? If so, Loki could be the key. He could even be the weapon itself, or its core. A living embodiment of destruction, sealed away just like the Ten Tails.

This is where the idea of Hades comes in. Loki already carries the name of a Norse god. However, his themes reflect the Greek god of the underworld. Pluton is associated with Hades in mythology. Loki, living beneath the surface, imprisoned, surrounded by death and prophecy, fits this archetype. If Pluton is a weapon of the underworld, then Loki may be its master. Or worse— its form.

Ad

Different forms of Ten Tails (Images via Pierrot)

This connection to Naruto’s Ten Tails strengthens the idea. The Ten Tails, too, had different stages— husk, statue, demonic beast, and cyclops form. Each is more powerful than the last. If Loki is the same, his current blindfolded form may only be the beginning. Perhaps Oda is laying the groundwork for a transformation— one that mirrors how Kishimoto’s Ten Tails evolved across Naruto’s later arcs.

Ad

Loki’s horns, which resemble those of ancient giants and divine beasts, also add to this theory. They may be symbols of lineage, or they may signify transformation. The Ten Tails also had a prominent horned form. Eventually, it developed a single massive eye. If Loki were to awaken in a similar state, it would not be surprising.

Oda has often paid tribute to Kishimoto in subtle ways. Ancient civilizations or god-like powers exist in both stories. It is possible that Oda’s blindfolded Loki is not just a mysterious character but a slow-burning homage to the Ten Tails— a creature bound by myth, fear, and destiny.

Ad

Final thoughts

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece has never shied away from borrowing mythic elements or making subtle tributes. Loki of Elbaph is perhaps the most recent example. His blindfold, chains, and demonic presence closely mirror Naruto's Ten Tails when in its husk state. They are not loud, but they are potentially intentional.

Ad

Oda and Kishimoto have been reflecting each other for years. Loki may be another homage— one that reimagines the Ten Tails in a world of pirates. If this theory is true, then Loki is more than a prince— he is a god, a weapon, and a storm waiting to be unleashed.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More