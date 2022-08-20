5 Naruto characters who can defeat the Ten-tails (& 5 who do not stand a chance)

The mighty Ten-Tails, one of Naruto’s biggest threats, is making a comeback in Boruto’s world. This beast not only devastated the Shinobi Alliance, but it also proved to be the most destructive and powerful Bijuu of them all. While we do not know much about the new Ten-tails army that just appeared on Boruto, we do know quite a lot about the original Juubi.

Only a few characters in the Naruto series have the power to defeat this mighty beast, while others would not even come close to facing it before succumbing to death. Continue reading to find out about five Naruto characters who could defeat the Ten-tails and five who would perish trying.

Hamura and 4 other Naruto characters with the power to challenge the Juubi

1) Madara (Edo Tensei)

Madara as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the advantages of being revived using the Edo Tensei technique is the immortality that comes with it. Due to this, Madara was quite literally unkillable before he truly revived himself during the Fourth Great Shinobi War. A being with Madara's power and abilities who is also immortal is extremely difficult to fight against.

Not only did Madara have access to the perfect Susanoo, he was also aided by the power of the Rinnegan. It may take some time, but there is no doubt that a ninja as skilled as Madara will eventually defeat the Ten-tails.

2) Hamura Otsutsuki

Hamura as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Hagoromo is the most famous of the two people who defeated Kaguya, without Hamura, this would not have been possible. Hamura was Hagoromo’s twin brother, as well as the guardian of the Gedo Statue that resided on the Moon. He was an amazing fighter who had the skills necessary to push his brother to the limits.

Not only that, but he was also the progenitor of the Byakugan, one of the most powerful Dojutsu in all of Naruto. Hamura has never stopped growing stronger since defeating his mother with Hagoromo's assistance, which means he will most likely be able to stop the beast on his own this time.

3) Kakashi (Double Mangekyo Sharingan)

Kakashi's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With just one Sharingan, Kakashi was already famous for his fighting prowess and amazing skills. After taking Obito’s second Sharingan for himself, Kakashi became quite the heavy hitter. He was able to access a perfect Susanoo as well as use Kamui much more effectively than before.

Thanks to these previously mentioned abilities, fighting the Ten-tails would be easier for Kakashi than most other ninjas. With his Kamui, he could simply avoid all the beat’s attacks while using his Chidori to destroy the monster from inside. If that was ineffective, he could also teleport the beast itself away from there, stopping its rampage.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

The Uchiha is a clan with the power to tame almost any kind of Bijuu using their powerful Dojutsu. While the Sharingan cannot work on a being as powerful as the Juubi, there is no doubt that Sasuke's Rinnesharingan can. We saw how Madara was able to control the beast using only the Rinnegan, which means the Rinnesharingan is also capable of this.

If the beast somehow breaks from Sasuke’s control, the Uchiha still has many techniques to destroy it. He could use the Rinnesharingan's ability to encase the creature inside a human-made moon like Hagoromo did in the past. And if everything else fails, he still has the most powerful Susanoo of all to keep him safe.

5) Naruto (Sage of Six Paths)

Naruto as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The nine Bijuu we met in the series were created by splitting Chakra from Ten-tails. This means that, combined, the Bijuu should be enough to take the beast down. The Sage of Six Paths mode of Naruto concentrates the power of the nine tail beasts into one person, granting him the ability to defeat the monster.

In this form, Naruto has access to the Bijuu Rasen Shuriken, a technique capable of destroying entire mountains in seconds. He also has the capability of accessing Kurama’s power completely, which only increases the power of his Jutsus. As a last resort, Naruto could use his Truth Seeking Orbs until the beast was weak enough for him to definitely take it down with a Bijuudama.

Jugo and 4 other Naruto characters who would struggle

1) Deidara

Deidara as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Akatsuki were known around the world as the most powerful and dangerous rouge ninjas. Each of them had a particular power that made fighting against them almost impossible for regular Shinobi. With his clay creatures and devastating explosions, Deidara is without a doubt a menacing enemy.

However, as powerful as his explosions could be, they would not even dent the Juubi’s strong skin. Not even his most powerful Jutsu would damage the beast enough for it to not regenerate itself, as it has taken attacks exponentially more powerful than Deidara's and kept going as if nothing had happened.

2) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a member of the Otsutsuki family, you would expect Toneri to be extremely powerful and skilled. However, he was a bit of a letdown as a villain because of his lack of fighting skills and relatively weak abilities.

Unlike Kaguya or Madara, who took the combined efforts of all Team 7 to defeat, Toneri was taken down by Naruto, without the Sage of Six Paths Chakra, and Hinata. It appears unlikely that Toneri will ever be able to defeat the imposing Ten-tails on his own.

3) Jugo

Jugo as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nature Energy is one of the most powerful abilities a Shinobi can have access to. This technique allows the user to obtain power beyond their imagination, as proven by Naruto and Kabuto. Jugo in Naruto has the ability to absorb Nature Energy without gaining an infinite amount of power as a result of his clan's Kekkei Genkai.

When this energy overwhelms him, Jugo becomes a rampaging monster who wants to kill and destroy anyone who dares oppose him. As dangerous as Jugo is in this form, his power pales in comparison to the Ten-tails'. Just one swipe from the Juubi would be enough to leave Jugo out of commission for a long time.

4) Neji Hyuga

The Fourth Great Ninja War was an event filled with death and tragedy. During this conflict, many brave warriors died in the hope of stopping Madara and saving their loved ones. One such person was Neji Hyuga, one of the most prominent geniuses of Konoha.

Thanks to his Byakugan, Neji had no trouble protecting himself and others from the beast during the beginning of the conflict. Still, as the fight continued, his Chakra reserves started to deplete, until he had no other option than to use his body to save Naruto and Hinata. Neji may have been a noble and powerful Shinobi, but he was unable to fight against such a terrifying creature.

5) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Wood Release is the best technique to calm tailed beasts down in Naruto’s universe. With this power, Hashirama was able to tame the Kyuubi during Madara’s assault against Konoha. Being one of the few successful experiments of Orochimaru, Yamato is able to use this powerful Kinjutsu much more effectively than others.

Yet, as proficient as Yamato is with the technique, not even the original user, Hashirama, was able to tame the monster with it. As a weaker user of Wood Release, Yamato would have no chance of beating the Ten-tails alone, much less using only his Kinjutsu.

Final thoughts

The Juubi as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Ten-tails will always be one of the most memorable beings in Naruto’s universe. This mighty beast was the cause of many deaths, as well as tragedies, during the Fourth Ninja War. Being a creature entirely made of Chakra means that no matter how powerful a ninja is, they will never be able to defeat it unless they have access to the most broken skills in the series.

Code is aware of this fact, so he is creating a small army of Juubis inside Boruto’s manga right now. Most of the characters who could defeat the beast are now unable to fight against it on their own, like Naruto or Sasuke. The next generation will have to come up with a way to destroy these monsters on their own, which is no easy task, as exemplified by this list.

