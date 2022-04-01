10 strongest Naruto characters that were revived using Edo Tensei, ranked

Over the course of the series, Naruto introduced a huge array of characters who were vital to the storyline. Edo Tensei is one of the most advanced jutsu in the series which impacted the plot. This technique, invented by Tobirama, involved characters being able to revive the dead.

Let’s take a look at some of the characters that were revived with the help of Edo Tensei, and rank them according to their overall combat abilities.

10) A (Third Raikage)

The third Raikage was a force to be reckoned with since he was able to attack his enemies at high speeds that dealt a ton of damage. He was strong enough for Naruto to exert himself in this fight against the Third Raikage in the Edo Tensei form. Naruto had to enter Sage Mode since A was being quite troublesome. Naruto was able to immobilize the Raikage, who was later sealed by a team.

9) Gengetsu

Gengetsu Hozuki from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Gengetsu was the second Mizukage who was exceptionally strong and was quite skilled in Taijutsu as well. He was able to defeat the second Tsuchikage, but did so at the cost of his own life. He had a kekkei genkai that was unspecified and was able to use his strength to neutralize multiple shinobis with one kick. He also released himself from Gaara’s Sand after crumbling the sealing tag which showed his skill and tenacity.

8) Mu

Mu from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

This character pushed Onoki to his limits, which showed just how strong he was in the Naruto series. Mu specialized in particle release and was able to concentrate a light beam into the target, which would in turn vaporize anything that comes in contact with it. However, Onoki was able to defeat him in the end. He is one of the weakest characters who was revived by Edo Tensei on this list.

7) Hiruzen

Hiruzen was given the title of God Of Shinobi, but the series didn’t really showcase feats that backed these claims. Despite that, he was a strong character who was able to hold off Orochimaru despite being extremely old. He was familiar with a lot of forbidden jutsus and had great chakra reserves which gave him an edge in combat as well. Despite his powers, he is still considered the weakest among the Edo Hokages.

6) Tobirama

Edo Tobirama from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Edo Tobirama was quite powerful, but he was weaker compared to the time he was alive. Despite being Hashirama’s brother, he isn’t that strong, but he could still give Edo Itachi a run for his money. That being said, Itachi is a better fighter overall and has enough skill to counter Tobirama’s water release. Tobirama was a genius who is credited with inventing some of the most impressive jutsus like the Edo Tensei and the Flying Raijin technique.

5) Itachi

Edo Itachi from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi’s mastery of Genjutsu makes him a difficult opponent to handle. He was a genius who was appointed as the captain of Anbu Black Ops at the age of 13. This shows just how strong he was. He also had unlimited chakra which means he didn’t have to hold himself back from using his Mangekyou Sharingan either. This even got rid of Itachi’s mystery illness which had held him back for a long time.

4) Nagato

Nagato, as such, was quite strong since he had Rinnegan, one of the most powerful doujutsus in the Naruto series. Even Kabuto believed that Edo Nagato was one of the strongest characters that was revived through that jutsu. Nagato was able to keep up with both Naruto, who was in his Kurama Chakra Mode, and Killer Bee, which showed just how strong he was in the series.

3) Minato

Edo Minato was ridiculously strong after his chakra limiters were removed. He was so strong that he was able to use the Guiding Thunder Barrier to teleport the Juubi’s Tailed Beast Bomb. To put things in perspective, this Tailed Beast Bomb is at least 80 to 100 times bigger than the Tailed Beast Bomb that Kurama had launched when it attacked Konohagakure 17 years before the Fourth Great Ninja War. His chakra reserves were replenished almost instantly and he showed just how strong he could be if he went all out.

2) Hashirama

Hashirama is one of the strongest characters on this list and showed his power when he fought Madara way before the current generation was born. Hashirama specialized in wood release and was capable of entering Sage Mode as well. Even after the Edo Tensei revival, Hashirama was able to enter Sage Mode. Hashirama and Madara are interchangeable on this list.

1) Madara

Madara is arguably one of the strongest characters that was revived with the help of Edo Tensei. While Hashirama was stronger than Madara when they were alive, Madara’s revival was special since Kabuto also implanted Hashirama’s cells within his body. One of the biggest powerups Edo Madara had was the Rinnegan, which is one of the most powerful doujutsus in the series. Despite numerous arguments about his power before and after Edo Tensei, Madara is quite strong, which was proven during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

