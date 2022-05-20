5 Naruto characters who can beat Hamura Otsutsuki (& 5 who never will)

Hamura Otsutsuki is one of those characters in the Naruto series that didn't receive much screen time. However, fans know that he could be considered one of the strongest characters in the series. He was compared to the likes of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, which puts things into perspective.

Despite this character's sheer strength and combat abilities, there are a few characters that can rival or even beat Hamura Otsutsuki. Let's take a look at some of those characters and see how they fare against the aforementioned character.

Naruto characters that can rival/beat Hamura Otsutsuki

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Hagoromo is one of the strongest characters in the Naruto series. He is the Sage of Six Paths himself and the father of ninshu. Hagoromo was said to be stronger than his brother, and his Susanoo was comparable to the size of the Ten Tailed Beast. He also had such large chakra reserves and skill that he split the Ten Tailed Beast into nine separate ones. Hagoromo played a big role in defeating her mother, which shows just how strong he is in the series.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki is ridiculously strong since she can open portals to different dimensions. The expansive Truth Seeking Orb is so big that it could also alter the planet. It took the combined efforts of some of the strongest characters in Naruto to beat her. She would be able to beat Hamura with ease since he needed his brother's help to beat Kaguya.

3) Baryon Mode Naruto

Baryon Mode is Naruto's strongest transformation which was shown during the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This fight might be quite close since Hamura was a very strong character in the Naruto series. He played a big role in beating Kaguya Otsutsuki, and he also has the Tenseigan. But Naruto's overall speed and strength were so high that he thoroughly overwhelmed the likes of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Given that Isshiki could be scaled higher than Hamura, one can assume that the protagonist could beat him if he had Baryon Mode.

4) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki is considered one of the strongest characters in the series. He was so strong that he was able to take on both adult Sasuke and Naruto simultaneously. Isshiki is strong enough to be compared to Kaguya Otsutsuki, and the community is a little divided over the question of who the stronger character is. In any case, both Isshiki and Kaguya Otsutsuki are far stronger than Homura.

5) Daemon

Not much is known about this character, and the fight could go either way. But this character has made it to the list because of one of his skills that have been shown before.

Daemon is someone who can destroy anyone that has the intent to kill him. Knowing Hamura, if he decided to fight Daemon without holding back, there is a possibility that he could approach Daemon with the intent to kill, and that could end the match. However, it's difficult to say since we don't know all of Daemon's abilities and therefore can't make an accurate comparison.

Characters that can never beat Hamura

1) Sasuke

Sasuke is a great shinobi with a great set of abilities that very few can match. He is said to be the strongest reincarnation of Indra, which says a lot about his strength. Sasuke played a big role in defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki, but he is nowhere at the level of Hamura Otsutsuki.

Hamura was compared to Hagoromo, who was ridiculously strong as well. Hamura also has the means to teleport using seals. He can counter Sasuke's moves using the Truth-Seeking Orbs and is also capable of utilizing the Six Paths Senjutsu. Sasuke cannot beat the likes of Hamura Otsutsuki.

2) Might Guy

In his Eight Gates form, Might Guy can deal a considerable amount of damage to Hamura. However, his power levels last for a short period, and Hamura will find the means to tank some of the damage dealt by Madara and last long enough for the effects of the Eight Gates end.

Might Guy would eventually die since that is the payoff for opening the Eight Gates. Hamura also has the destructive abilities to take on Might Guy and beat him thoroughly. There is no way Might Guy can beat Hamura Otsutsuki.

3) Madara

Madara has the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and was strong enough to give Hashirama a run for his money. He was able to control Kurama against its will and managed to cloak it in a Susanoo as well. Madara's genjutsu technique is extremely good, but it will not be as effective on someone like Hamura due to his combat intelligence and overall chakra abilities.

Hamura has expertise in every aspect of ninjutsu which gives him a level of versatility that very few people have. He is said to be so good at taijutsu that he was able to pressurize his own brother. Madara will not be able to beat Hamura given his superior chakra reserves and quality of chakra as well.

4) Obito

Obito Uchiha is one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series since he was one of the biggest antagonists in the series. He gained a huge power up after he became the Ten Tails Jinchuriki. Obito has one of the most broken Sharingan abilities, and that is the Kamui. But given his performance against the likes of Kakashi and Naruto, he is not on the same level as Hamura. The latter's chakra control and large chakra reserves allowed him to take on Kaguya Otsutsuki and the Ten Tailed Beast.

Hamura is far stronger than Obito in his base form and is probably more powerful than him in the Ten Tail Jinchuriki form as well.

5) Nagato

Nagato, too, was one of the biggest antagonists of the series. He had the Rinnegan implanted in him, which gave him powers that very few could match. Nagato had the Six Paths of Pain which allowed him to beat the likes of Jiraiya. But no matter what he does, he cannot last long in a fight against Hamura.

The Otsutsuki is the elder brother of a character who is looked at as the father of ninshu. Nagato would have to give his best just to keep up against someone like him.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

