Blackbeard may force Dragon into an alliance in One Piece (and Garp’s capture could be why)

One Piece is popular for shocking alliances, but the one involving Blackbeard and Monkey D. Dragon could become the most dangerous of them all. These two men personify two very different ideologies, one being a revolutionary and the other being a chaotic opportunist, but when it comes to war, power, and people losing their lives, it can be hard to differentiate. If this partnership were to come true, it could very well change the balance of power in an instant.

A One Piece theory proposes that Blackbeard could leverage Garp's capture to push Dragon to make decisions he may not want to. But it is not only about strategy —it is personal. That personal angle can change the course of the final war against the Celestial Dragons in ways we might not see coming.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Blackbeard may force Dragon into an alliance in One Piece, explained

In the world of One Piece, Dragon and Blackbeard epitomize two of the extremes. Blackbeard represents chaos with form, and Dragon represents organized rebellion. Blackbeard represents selfish ambition, while Dragon represents fighting for freedom.

Because of this, a partnership between them seems impossible. But circumstances may push them together, even if Dragon doesn't want it. The one factor that would facilitate their partnership is not strategy or ideology; it is personal: Monkey D. Garp.

Blackbeard has never required philosophical alignment to get what he wants. Blackbeard operates through leverage. His initial attempt to capture Koby as a hostage to earn official recognition for Hachinosu was only the start of his genius. Now, having Garp—Dragon’s father—gives him unprecedented bargaining power.

Not only would Blackbeard be trying to leverage Garp as a literal shield, but he would also take the opportunity to engage in psychological warfare. Dragon is a man with a past, who abandoned the Marines, even his son, but Garp is different. Garp is not just an aspect of Dragon's past; Dragon respects Garp, and after all this, Garp is the one person there is still a meaningful consideration for.

The strategy is subtle but multi-layered. With Blackbeard in his custody, he can present Dragon with an offer masked as a deal—a temporary alliance, rattling the World Government from within, and redeeming Garp as part of the process. Dragon might not desire the alliance, but turning it down would mean losing his father's life. Denying it would also threaten to expose the Revolutionary Army to the risk of emotional breakdown. It’s not a real alliance—it’s a trap with no honorable exit.

This partnership would be highly one-sided. Dragon provides manpower and distraction, while Blackbeard stays in the background, watching both the Revolutionaries and the Celestials destroy each other. Doc Q, with his twisted medical experiments, could be used to infect the lower Celestial Dragons with a hallucinogenic agent. This would drive them into panic and infighting, creating chaos in the Holy Land—perhaps explaining why Mary Geoise is already in flames.

Imu and the Holy Knights would have to react, directing their strength towards suppressing the rebellion. Dragon, always looking for a moment to attack, could view this as the ideal time. With all of their enemies gathered together, the Revolutionaries would be able to finally deliver a devastating blow to the World Government. What Dragon would not know is that Blackbeard wants them to do just that.

As the Revolutionary Army drains itself battling Imu, the Gorosei, and the Holy Knights, Blackbeard would just wait. With both parties weakened, he could then move in, strike the finishing blow, and take complete control.

This is not a matter of partnership—it's a matter of puppetry. Blackbeard does not want to co-rule the world. Blackbeard wants to own it, just like the demon drawn on the ancient mural. His offer of an alliance is nothing short of a way to employ Dragon's anger and loss against himself.

If Dragon agrees, even for the moment, it represents a significant change in the balance. Not only because he is joining forces with a man to whom he can never trust, but because it means that even the most ethical elements within One Piece can be shattered. Garp, formerly the untouchable hero, is reduced to a pawn. Dragon, the world's most wanted man, becomes a tool. And Blackbeard, ever the predator, is one step closer to the throne.

This theory suits the chaos that is engulfing the One Piece world now. Celestial Dragons are in a panic. The Holy Land is in flames. The Revolutionary Army is marching. And in the background, Blackbeard waits—not with power, but with the one thing Dragon cannot escape from: his own father.

If this goes down as anticipated, the war for the world won't be a straightforward conflict between good and evil. It'll be a war of leverage, manipulation, and heartbreak. And Blackbeard might be the sole survivor.

In One Piece, Blackbeard may force Dragon into a dangerous alliance by using Monkey D. Garp's leverage on his feelings. Dragon and Blackbeard are polar opposites, yet when Garp is captured, it changes everything. Dragon is a revolutionary, yet he is his father's son. If he and Blackbeard do not ally, Garp could die, or Dragon could potentially dismantle the Revolutionary Army.

However, Blackbeard's true intentions are to use Dragon's fighting force against the Celestials, while Blackbeard himself hides in the darkness. After both sides have been grievously weakened by one another, he will make his move and claim the throne for himself. This theory integrates well with the current disorder in the world.

