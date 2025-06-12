Oda may have based Saint Killingham on this infamous Irish prison in One Piece (and his two-faced nature proves it)

One Piece has always been layered with hidden references, double meanings, and character development surprises. Each new arc seems to borrow from something from history or mythology, hiding the external influences underneath Oda's colorful world-building. When Saint Killingham was introduced, we were all misled into thinking he was just another goofy Holy Knight with almost a slacker-like attitude.

But like with many Holy Knights before Killingham, Oda once again pulled the rug out from under us—revealing a much darker truth with this character, a strange background, and deliberate design that could be related to a real location, and may be tied to even deeper symbolism. A One Piece theory may connect Saint Killingham to Dublin's infamous Kilmainham Gaol.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Holy Knight Killingham may be inspired by Dublin's infamous Kilmainham Gaol in One Piece, explained

In One Piece, Saint Killingham’s introduction was deliberately misleading. He served as the comic relief, a lazy, dopey dragon-like creature that seemed to be silly more than serious. But Eiichiro Oda is not one to lean into first impressions concerning his characters—as the chapters progressed, Killingham's second face shocked the fandom, as he was no longer a dragon goofball—but a violent, fast-moving delinquent with serious intent to kill.

While Oda is known to put characters in drastically changing situations for shock value, the change Killingham underwent holds deeper implications. Killingham's artwork, attitude, and imagery imply that Oda might have been inspired by a real-world location rich in duality. This place is named Kilmainham Gaol, a popular Irish jail in Dublin.

Kilmainham Gaol was designed as a rehabilitative site, but became a site of punishment and suffering as it housed men, women, and some children, including children as young as three. These weren't hardened criminals; starving mothers and petty thieves sat inside alongside them during the Irish Famine.

Saint Killingham's character reflects this complex reality. Whereas his mask and demeanor make him look harmless or even drowsy, the mask conceals an evil warrior whose deeds are contrary to his looks. This two-natured trait suits Kilmainham perfectly: a house of law that terrorized innocents.

The analogy goes deeper when looking at Kilmainham's other historical characteristic—its closeness to the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. This was a place of rest for retired warriors, and most importantly, a headquarters for the Knights Hospitaller. The symbolism speaks for itself.

Oda designated Killingham as one of the Holy Knights, and his visual design recalls ancient religious fighters. His job might be romanticized in fantasy, but the influence from actual knights associated with hospitals, prisons, and ethical contradictions is obvious.

Holy Knights in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, there is Killingham's association with sleeping and nightmares. His goofy introduction revolved around sleep, but what if that characteristic is indicative of something more sinister? If Kilmainham children were wrongly incarcerated, then Killingham sending people "to sleep" might be symbolic—confining innocent minds in nightmares or deformed versions of punishment. Perhaps Oda employed this reference to parallel the prison's history: the institution that confines both body and mind. The juxtaposition of child-like looks and brutality only serves to heighten this creepy parallel.

Killingham's appearance hints at a mythological crossover

Killingham's first introduction in One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans have compared him to Jack and Dellinger—two characters who are half-fishman. Killingham's trident, mask, and pointed teeth all suggest something aquatic, monstrous. And yet he also has indications of centaur-like strength, which hints at a mythological crossover.

This would be Oda borrowing from the Greek creature Ichthyocentaur, a three-way hybrid of horse, man, and fish. These creatures usually wielded tridents and represented capricious danger. Killingham's untamed energy and half-and-half nature make this instance extremely probable.

If we venture deeper into mythology, centaurs were infamous for being febrile. They were rash, outgoing, and inclined towards violence. Some abducted women; one attempted to abduct Heracles' wife. In One Piece, Ginny's mysterious kidnapping hasn't been definitively connected to any criminal.

Considering Killingham's centaur-like behaviors and violent tendencies, he serves the mythological function of a lawless hunter. The notion of him being the kidnapper of Ginny, though speculative, would support his association with these wild ancient creatures.

Saint Nusjuro as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

There's also visual guidance to take into account. An ancient painting of Venus features her with a coterie of female centaurs that might have struck inspiration from Oda in creating Venus the skeletal horse—a being much like Killingham, capable of transforming into a centaur.

If Venus was a trainer for Killingham or served as a mount or a companion, some stylistic similarities between them would be explained. It could also be connected to Nusjuro, one of the Five Elders, who might've taught Killingham swordsmanship or fighting skills. This makes Killingham not only a wildcard but a thoughtful construct, created with overlapping inspirations.

Final thoughts

Saint Killingham's name has an interesting resemblance to Kilmainham, a prison in Ireland with a history. Saint Killingham's name as a holy knight is affiliated with the Knights Hospitaller for the Royal Hospital Kilmainham. Killingham's dualistic character symbolizes the duality of the institution: having justice outside and cruelty within.

His behavior is reflective of both a jail warden and a mythic monster. His centaur–fishman hybrid physique fits into ancient myth, and his uncontrolled energy makes him a contemporary equivalent of those free, destructive centaurs who robbed and smashed.

