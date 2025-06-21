Imu's true nature in One Piece could be a nod to this African legend, and it makes a lot of sense

One Piece has a long history of taking inspiration from real-world myths, and the idea of Imu being connected to an African legend may have revealed more than it seemed at face value. Many One Piece fans have begun to accept that Imu may be based on the Amazimu, a cannibalistic spirit in Southern African folklore.

These spirits are said to have pale skin and long hair and to have been banished from heaven, strikingly similar to how Imu hides in the shadows, ruling the world from the so-called "Empty Throne." Start putting the cannibalistic hints in the story together with this ancient legend, and it could finally justify the dark truth of Imu's existence.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

How Imu's real character in One Piece might be a reference to an African legend, explained

One Piece has never been one to shy away from including myth, legend, and cryptic historical allusions in its world-building. Perhaps the most enigmatic character in the show is Imu, the mysterious ruler of the World Government. Though fans have theorized about Imu's immortality and ties to the Void Century, a fresh theory like that born out of African myth—namely, the legend of the Amazimu—may at last be able to reveal Imu's horrifying nature.

Were this theory accurate, it would cast Imu as a cannibalistic, god-like character based on Southern African lore, and it might be the key not only to understanding their abilities but also their fixation on characters like Joy Boy and Nefertari Lily.

Expand Tweet

The theme of cannibalism is not common, but it is still present in One Piece. The East Blue Kumate Tribe aimed to devour Buggy's crew, demonstrating its presence even in more lighthearted arcs. An even more horrific example is Big Mom, who unconsciously ate Mother Carmel and other orphans during a hunger rampage.

Oda does not use cannibalism lightly, but when he does, it's never purely for shock effect—it's always a plot changer. So, if Imu is a cannibal, then it has to be symbolically or politically significant.

Young Linlin accidentally eats Mother Carmel and others (Image via Toei Animation)

Now, among Bantu mythology throughout Southern Africa, the Amazimu (alternatively referred to as Madimo, Madimu, Zimwi, or Izimu) are supernatural, pale-complexioned creatures once exiled from heaven. Such creatures are said to speak in many languages, to be intelligent, and to sometimes even parade their captured victims to entertain with the sound of drums.

One tale, The Child in the Drum, describes an Izimu kidnapping a girl and putting her on display in a drum, drawing a macabre parallel to Joy Boy's "Drum of Liberation" and the concept of a captured or exploited individual being symbolically replicated in ancient myth.

Every parallel between Imu and Amazimu in One Piece

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similar to Amazimu, Imu seems to live in a world separated from the world above the surface—what is referred to by fans as the "Phantom Room" in Pangaea Castle. The imagery here recalls being banished or set above the ordinary realm, as with Lucifer or fallen angels, and this suits the Amazimu's origin.

Even though we have not yet seen Imu's complete figure, its outline seems otherworldly. If Oda does eventually introduce Imu as a ghostly pale figure with non-human characteristics, the similarity will become even more apparent.

The Amazimu are cannibals, and this concept fits perfectly with the theory that Imu eats certain people in order to maintain power, youth, or knowledge. Imu might have perhaps cannibalized Nefertari Lily, which is why they appear obsessed with her name and wiped her from history. This could be done physically or metaphorically—taking in her influence, powers, or legacy to maintain their dominance.

Expand Tweet

Translation of Amazimu and its accompanying names to "ogre" is significant. Imu is now being depicted controlling Dorry and Brogy—the blue and red giants, commonly known as ogre-like creatures. This can be symbolic imagery in which Oda is pairing Imu with mythological ogres or cannibal demons. It's not a coincidence—it might be intentional.

"Amazimu" sounds almost like "Amazon Lily." Although that island does feature strong women, it's also associated with warrior women, man-eaters in common myths, in real life.

If Imu did have a thing with Nefertari Lily—whether romantic, political, or spiritual—such a cannibalistic relationship can be symbolic. Imu can be 'eating' Lily in order to remain near her, to extend her stay by incorporating it within themselves. This would account for the intense concentration on Lily in the past few chapters. All of these theories point towards Oda drawing from African mythology to add depth to Imu's character.

Nika as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He drew from Japanese yokai, Norse mythology, Hindu deities, and now—perhaps—from Southern African spirits. The Amazimu myth offers a narrative that accounts for Imu's silence, strength, loneliness, fixation on Joy Boy, and potential cannibalism. If the Drum of Liberation is Joy Boy's sound resistance, it might have been conceived out of a nightmare such as the Izimu's drum—formerly employed to flaunt the captives.

Final thoughts

Imu's eyes as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu’s mysterious position in One Piece could possibly draw parallels with the African myth of the Amazimu; cannibalistic spirits characterized as pale-skinned with long hair and supernatural origins. These figures were cursed and had a kind of notoriety for taking people and putting them in drums, which could echo Joy Boy's Drum of Liberation.

The theory puts forth that Imu may consume others, possibly Nefertari Lily, to maintain their power and legacy. Their ability to control ogre-like giants and be associated with Amazon Lily supports this idea. If true, Oda could be incorporating Southern African folklore into Imu's hidden and dark identity.

